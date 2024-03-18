Why aren’t the Orioles being connected to Snell or Montgomery at all?

The final week of spring training has arrived. That means a few tough roster decisions will need to be made soon, including in the starting rotation, where the Orioles will enter the season down two of their top arms.

Thankfully, the O’s have gotten good news on both Kyle Bradish and John Means recently. Bradish threw his first bullpen on Wednesday, tossing exclusively fastballs, and he came out of it “looking well,” according to manager Brandon Hyde. Means also threw a bullpen on Wednesday and then followed it up with live batting practice on Friday. An IL stint is coming for both of them, but at least things are progressing well.

In their absence, the Orioles are expected to push Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin to the rotation. It’s a role that is plenty familiar to the pair. Wells has started a total of 43 games for the O’s over the last two seasons, although he has had trouble with maintaining stamina late in the year. Irvin came to Baltimore prior to last season with the expectation of being a back-end innings eater for them. That plan didn’t work, but he improved as the season went on, and he does have two full seasons as a big league starter on his resume from his days in Oakland.

The options beyond Wells and Irvin are less exciting. They include Keegan Akin, Bruce Zimmermann, Julio Teherán, and Albert Suárez. These are names that would probably be fine in a spot start capacity or perhaps as a long man in the bullpen, but a longer term rotation role should not be on the table.

Meanwhile, there remain two high-level starting pitchers on the free agent market in Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Snell is the reigning NL Cy Young winner, who won the award with a league-best 182 ERA+ and by limiting hitters to only 5.8 hits per nine innings pitched. Montgomery may have been the best addition at last year’s trade deadline, posting a 2.79 ERA over 11 starts for the eventual World Series champion Rangers. Both are left-handed and entering their age-31 seasons.

Rumors around Snell have been all over the place, but the latest is that he would be open to a short-term deal. His asking price is set at $60 million over two years with an opt out after 2024. The Astros, specifically, are said to not be interested at that dollar amount. But a set-up like that could make sense for the Orioles considering their payroll in the short-term remains quite flexible. Where the O’s might get jumpy is the idea of draft pick compensation.

Snell rejected the $20.35 million qualifying offer from the Padres. So, provided that a team will sign Snell prior to this summer’s draft, they would also need to give up a draft pick. As a revenue-sharing recipient, the Orioles would have to forfeit their third-highest selection. That could hurt extra considering they already surrendered the 34th overall pick in the trade to land Corbin Burnes, although they are likely to regain a pick in 2025 if Burnes himself is given and then rejects that qualifying offer.

Montgomery was ineligible for the qualifying offer as he was traded midseason. That makes his continued stay on the market a bit more straightforward. With Snell, teams have to sort out his value relative to both his monetary cost but also the value of the draft pick they give up. With Montgomery, they simply need to determine whether or not he’s worth the contract he lands.

The last reporting on Montgomery’s asking price came in late February. Here’s the situation according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman:

It is believed Montgomery wanted to be compared financially to Aaron Nola (seven years, $172 million) while the industry was more thinking Eduardo Rodriguez (four years, $80 million).

It was reported back in November that the Orioles were interested in Nola before he re-signed with the Phillies. So, at the very least, the idea of the dollar amount itself wouldn’t seem to be an issue. Montgomery is only a few months older than Nola, and the lefty was clearly the better pitcher in 2023.

There is no need for a deep analysis of Snell and Montgomery relative to the Orioles’ other current starting options. While both players have flaws, they are clearly superior to Wells and Irvin, and might even be an upgrade over a fully healthy Means.

ESPN’s Buster Olney sees a fit for either one of them in Baltimore, and he thinks it could make sense in the context of the incoming ownership group looking to make a splash. But that’s commentary rather than reporting.

The fact remains that the Orioles have not been connected to Snell or Montgomery in any significant way. Even for a notoriously tight-lipped front office, it’s curious. What gives?

The answer could be a boring one. Perhaps Mike Elias has been given a budget for 2024, and bringing on a hefty contract like that would prevent them from a major move at the deadline. Or in his mind he only wants to spend a certain amount on the rotation, and the $15.637 million that Burnes will earn this year has eaten up most of that allotment.

It could also be that Elias doesn’t see the value in Snell or Montgomery. The O’s GM has spoken about his feelings on signing free agent pitchers before. In general, he’s open to it, but he doesn’t exactly seem enthusiastic about committing multiple years to players that may or may not be on the back nine of their career. He wouldn’t be alone in that feeling among major league decision makers.

From the fan perspective, hopefully the reason is connected to the health of Bradish and Means. If the Orioles are confident in one or both of them being significant contributors this season, then it makes sense to hold on to what you have.

Bradish is coming off of a fourth-place finish in the AL Cy Young voting last season. You might take him over Snell or Montgomery based on talent alone. Add in the ages and salaries of all of them, and it’s no contest.

Means, it seems, isn’t even hurt at this point. He’s being slow played, which should mean he is playing at 100% in late April, when he is expected back. In his brief appearances last year, the lefty looked nice (2.66 ERA over 23.2 innings). Not to mention, he’s a former All-Star who has two impressive full seasons as a big leaguer under his belt. While you might still view him as a touch below Montgomery, it’s not by a huge margin or anything.

All of this is to say that yes, Snell and/or Montgomery would be an improvement over whomever the Orioles expect to be their fifth starter for much of the season. But the gap in value between that fifth starter and one of these two remaining pitchers must not be wider than the differences in salary, potential draft pick compensation, and the opportunity cost of allowing one of the internal options have the job instead.

It’s Elias’s job to do that baseball arithmetic and sort out what makes for the best version of the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 and beyond. To this point, it seems that the GM plans to stand pat. But it’s not as if the club was closely connected to Burnes leading up to that deal either. Things can change.