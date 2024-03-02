Saturday Bird Droppings: O’s back on MASN today

Good Morning, Birdland!

In my opinion it’s never too early to look at the standings. That is, unless things don’t look great for your team. In that case, just chill out and wait a while. What’s the rush, pal?

Anyway, the Orioles are currently dominating the ever-important Grapefruit League! They have won four games in a row, and at 7-1 they are two full games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees. I wouldn’t mind hearing the second half of that sentence sometime in September as well.

Pitching was the star on Friday. Tyler Wells, Bruce Zimmermann, and Andrew Suárez tossed two scoreless innings a piece. Kaleb Ort and Nolan Hoffman made it through their lone innings unscathed. The only run for the Pirates came in the sixth inning against lefty Matt Krook. The entire pitching staff was helped by the turning of FIVE double plays. Jackson Holliday was involved in three of them.

There was less to chat about on offense, although Holliday, Ryan O’Hearn, and Silas Ardoin smacked one double apiece. O’Hearn also drove in a pair of runs with Ryan Mountcastle recording the other RBI.

The O’s will be back on TV today, and it will be a local broadcast. Both MASN and MLB Network will be showing them taking on the visiting Yankees at 1:05. The starting matchup is an intriguing one: Marcus Stroman vs. Cole Irvin. For O’s fans, it will be interesting to see if Irvin returns with that impressive velocity from his first spring start.

I feel very confident in Wells starting games early in the season. He’s shown he can do it and do it well. But once John Means is back I would also prefer that Wells is the one moved to the bullpen rather than Irvin. That’s not to say Irvin is a better pitcher than Wells, but I do believe that Wells would make a bigger impact in a relief role.

An actual quote from French that I think I love: “It seems like the Astros married the Braves and the Orioles were the baby.” Hard to argue. This organization does have some pretty good genes.

The Coby Mayo experience has been pretty cool so far. It seems unlikely that he makes the Opening Day roster, but he might make a big impact sometime this summer.

Kjerstad feels like a good example of not overreacting to spring stats. He’s only 2-for-14 with four strikeouts. But it still sorta feels like he has an inside track for the roster simply because the power he offers is a big need for this roster. Of course, that can totally change these next few weeks, and Colton Cowser isn’t slowing down either.

Orioles birthdays

Bud Norris turns 39 today. He spent 2.5 seasons with the Orioles from 2013 through 2015. While it may hurt to look back now and see that the O’s had to give up Josh Hader (and L.J. Hoes) in order to get Norris, it’s important to remember that the righty was an important part of that AL East winning squad in ‘14.

Jay Gibbons is 47. From 2001 through 2007, Gibbons provided some pop in the middle of the Orioles lineup, although that was later tarnished when he was cited in the Mitchell Report for the use of anabolic steroids.

Leo Gómez is 58 years old. He played corner infield for the O’s from 1990 through 1995, including a ‘91 campaign that saw him finish 8th in Rookie of the Year voting.

The late Joe Taylor (b. 1926, d. 1993) was born on this day. His O’s career spanned two seasons from 1958-59.

A posthumous birthday for Cal Abrams (b. 1924, d. 1997). The outfielder compiled a 127 OPS+ between his two seasons in Baltimore, 1954-55.

This day in O’s history

2021 - Due to COVID rules that shortened spring games to seven innings and limited the number of players available, Orioles pitcher John Means is permitted to re-enter a Grapefruit League game. The lefty had exited the game after just two-thirds of an inning, but was allowed to return in the second inning anyway in order to complete his workload for the day.