Saturday afternoon Orioles spring training game thread: vs. Yankees, 1:05

Today is the day that an Orioles infielder will be making his first appearance in a Grapefruit League game for the season. That sentence probably made you think of Gunnar Henderson, and I’m sorry to tell you that it’s actually Kolten Wong instead. Henderson is another few days away, but based on what Brandon Hyde said yesterday it does seem like things are on track for him.

Wong is not likely to be the reason anyone is tuning in to MASN or onto the Orioles Radio Network for this game - one of the rare spring TV broadcasts for the O’s. The rest of the lineup looks like it could be one we might see in the regular season. Maybe later in the regular season, depending on when you think Coby Mayo will be ready. He’s had a good spring and it’ll be fun to see him in action today too.

What do you make of Wong’s addition to camp as a non-roster invite? Do you think that Mike Elias is going to try to squeeze him onto the Opening Day roster? It still seems unlikely to me. Wong would need to do a lot to show that he’s got a bounce-back in him from a dismal 2023 season at the plate, and besides that, he’s not in the utility mix because he’s mostly only ever played second base.

I think they hope he can provide some veteran depth at Norfolk in case of an injury, and even if there IS an injury he’d have to show he can do better than last year’s .519 OPS at the plate. The question of what the Orioles should do with Wong will not be answered by his performance in today’s game but by the end of the month they’ll have to decide if he’s got some value to add or take the chance that he opts out of his minor league contract to look for a job elsewhere.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins - CF Adley Rutschman - C Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Ryan O’Hearn - DH Austin Hays - LF Coby Mayo - 3B Kolten Wong - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS Heston Kjerstad - RF

Cole Irvin will get the initial 2-3 innings for the Orioles. He raised some eyebrows with a little velocity gain in his first spring start. That won’t be as easy to track this time because the O’s spring stadium is not one of the ones that’s wired with all the Statcast equipment, so there won’t be the same data available. It’s another one of those frustrating spring training things. At least this one will actually get broadcast, although if the quality is as poor as last Saturday’s, that might not be much consolation.

These pitchers are expected to follow Irvin: Luis González, Dillon Tate, Nick Vespi, Wandisson Charles, and Julio Teheran. I’m curious about how Teheran does as much as Wong, because I think he’s got a clearer path to make the roster out of camp, if he can serve as a multi-inning reliever or spot starter in a pinch.

Speaking of Orioles pitchers, Hyde gave an update on John Means before this game. Means continues to be about a month behind the other pitchers, as he’s just started throwing live BP. Hyde added that Means probably won’t pitch in any Grapefruit League games. To me, that signals that the O’s will have to have him get ready for the season with a minor league rehab assignment. For pitchers, those can last for about a month and I think that’ll be the route for Means.