Corbin Burnes is the kind of pitcher Orioles fans have wanted for years

It’s been more than a month and a half since the Orioles acquired 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes from the Brewers and it’s still almost unbelievable. Burnes is a caliber of pitcher whose like has not been added to the Orioles by either signing or trade in a long time. He is just the kind of top-end pitcher who fans have been clamoring for the team to add since the franchise’s fortunes reversed in the middle of the 2022 season, and this year, the team went out and got him.

What is it even like to go into a season with a starting pitcher on your favorite team about whom you can reasonably hope for great things based on a multi-year track record of big league excellence? There is no pitcher in the 21st century of Orioles baseball who’s had a three-year stretch for the team as good as the one Burnes just had before joining the team. In the last decade, no Oriole has even come close to that. Only a few have even had two years near the Burnes level.

Burnes is so good that last year was kind of a disappointment for him and he still finished the season with a 3.39 ERA and 1.069 WHIP over 193.2 innings, having struck out 200 batters for the season. That ranked him in the top 20 in strikeouts in all of MLB, top 10 in ERA, and in the top 10 for innings pitched.

When 3.5 bWAR is a step back, you’ve been doing pretty good. From 2021 to 2023, Burnes is second in strikeouts, seventh in ERA, and fourth in IP. The only Oriole who has even been in the starting rotation at all in the same stretch of time, to say nothing of how much or how well he’s pitched, is Dean Kremer. Over this same period of time, Burnes has been on the injured list just one time, when he missed a couple of weeks from getting COVID in 2021.

This quality and durability from Burnes is why the Orioles had to pay what could turn out to be a serious price in order to get him for just one year before he becomes a free agency. They are not common among starting pitchers any more. Only 20 pitchers threw at least 180 innings last year. Ten years ago, there were 66 pitchers to hit that mark.

Burnes is a rare breed, which is why the Orioles had to give up DL Hall and Joey Ortiz to get him. There are plenty of people in Birdland who had some high hopes for Hall and Ortiz. Hall, a longtime presence on top 100 lists, is headed into the Milwaukee rotation and Ortiz, still a top 100 guy on some of this season’s list, could start out with a regular role for the Brewers.

The Nervous Nellies among us can even spend time wondering if Hall and Ortiz’s value for the 2024 Brewers might exceed Burnes’s to the 2024 Orioles, to say nothing of the future seasons Milwaukee will get from those players. There are evaluators who are big fans of each of these guys.

Burnes, while pretty good in 2023, has gone from 5.3 WAR in his Cy Young-winning season in 2021 to 4.3 two years ago, on to last year’s 3.5. His strikeout rate has declined at the same time, from 35.6% in the Cy season down to just 25.5% last year. That’s still a great number for a starting pitcher, especially one who throws as many innings as Burnes has done. If it keeps going down, it won’t be as great. Orioles fans would like to see more of 2023 second half Burnes, where he pitched to a 2.71 ERA and saw the strikeout rate climb back up to 28.6%.

The Orioles gave up an end of the first round competitive balance draft pick in this year’s draft, too. That one will probably even out a bit, as it’s likely (though nothing is ever guaranteed) that they will collect a similarly-located 2025 draft pick when Burnes becomes a free agent and signs with another team next offseason.

Projection systems remain confident in Burnes performing at a high level, if not exactly repeating that 2021 Cy Young level. The ZiPS numbers for Burnes at FanGraphs are just what the 2024 Orioles need, seeing a 3.46 ERA and a 4+ win season from the ace. I think that things are going to go just fine for this year’s O’s if Burnes can finish the year as a 4+ WAR guy. That’s a big, steadying force at the top of the rotation, which, not to get ahead of things, is also exactly what they were missing in the postseason last year.

These kinds of expectations can also be seen in Burnes currently having the second-best odds for winning this year’s AL Cy, tied with Houston’s Framber Valdez and behind only former Oriole Kevin Gausman. Some of this is because of last year’s winner, Gerrit Cole, suffering a multi-month forearm injury, but a lot of it is because Burnes has been great and is likely to be among the top couple of tiers of pitchers in the league again this year. The Orioles have an early Cy favorite on the team! That’s not a feeling we’re used to.

Burnes’s addition to the Orioles has become even more crucial than it already seemed at the time of the trade. When the deal was made, as far as the public knew, Burnes would start out atop an O’s rotation followed by Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, and Kremer. That was a rotation that sounded like a lot of fun, and if that’s how things shake out by June, it should still be a lot of fun.

It’s not going to be the Opening Day rotation, though, which the Orioles knew it wouldn’t be when they made the trade. Now-known delays to the timetables of Bradish and Means will keep that imagined starting five from happening until at least mid-May, and possibly later.

Without Burnes, this would have been tough to stomach. There are a lot more potential negative outcomes there. With Burnes, it’s still not ideal to have Bradish on the shelf for a while, but the situation feels like something that the team should be able to weather through at least the first half of the season.

When July rolls around, the Orioles can see what pitching prospects are performing, as well as what pitchers might be available and worth adding in trades. Burnes is the stabilizing force that will do a lot to help the team get to that point and be in a good position already.

Trading for Burnes is not the only path the Orioles could have explored to try to do all of this. In recent days, the Padres acquired a pitcher who was often speculated as an Orioles trade target, Dylan Cease. The Giants made a big-dollar but short-term commitment to the reigning NL Cy Young, Blake Snell. Still unsigned is Jordan Montgomery, who was brilliant for the Rangers down the stretch and in two rounds of the postseason.

Time will tell if one of these might have been a wiser move. All we can do for now is make our best guess at what will happen next based on what has happened before. Burnes looks everything like the kind of pitcher that Orioles fans have been hoping to see the team add for years, if not decades. I can’t wait to see him take the mound at Oriole Park at Camden Yards next week.