John Means remains on track to bolster Orioles rotation

With the season well within reach, the Orioles still have a plethora of talented position players battling it out for a precious spot on the 26-man roster. Guys like Kye Stowers and Coby Mayo are doing their best to make things difficult on Mike Elias and the other decision makers. At this point, the biggest “flaw” with Baltimore’s offense is that they do not have a place for all these talented hitters.

The same can't quite be said for the starting rotation. Kyle Bradish may or may not be throwing breaking balls now, but the 27-year-old will definitely begin the season on the injured list. Meanwhile, John Means told Foul Territory that he’s aiming to return by late April.

"Hopefully late April"@JMeans25 talks about his timetable for a return to the @Orioles rotation, and discusses how the team's strength motivates him to return "soon".



The biggest takeaway, aside from the fact that A.J. Pierzynski really didn’t need to rub it in that much, is that Means remains on track. The lefty has thrown multiple live batting practice sessions and anticipates jumping into rehab starts soon.

The Orioles never pointed to a specific injury with Means. The late April timetable fits the narrative of Baltimore simply holding back the former All Star to provide him extra rest before the season.

Means missed the postseason roster after a September return last season. It’s easy to process a hiccup or two after Tommy John surgery, but 2023 was not an isolated incident. Means complained of shoulder fatigue at different points in 2020 and 2021.

No player is ever guaranteed to stay healthy. Sure, certain guys seem to get injured more than others, but it’s not like Means can’t contribute. The Orioles understand the value the lefty can bring and are doing what they can to provide the 30-year-old his best chance to be successful.

The no-hitter sticks out, but Means holds an impressive 3.74 ERA and 1.060 WHIP over 69 career starts. He pitched to contact for the large part of his four outings last season, but he quickly reminded everyone the type of pitcher he can be. Means limited Cleveland to just one hit in 7.1 innings, and he worked into the seventh inning against Boston during his final start of the year.

The arrival of Corbin Burnes and the potential of Grayson Rodriguez have rightfully dominated rotation dreams this season. Means may be dragging his bag to the backfields in Sarasota right now, but he could help carry Baltimore to the finish line in October.

Means quickly demonstrated control with his four pitch mix as opponents batted just .159 over four games. He showed off his patented changeup with great success, and nobody managed a hit against his slider.

Means’s return remains heightened as long as the Orioles stay away from top free agents. Baltimore has not been linked to Jordan Montgomery, and the O’s appear content to role with the bunch they have in Sarasota.

Tyler Wells has earned the benefit out of the doubt after an impressive first half last season. He suffered a severe case of arm fatigue—worse than Means experienced early in his career—but managed to contribute out of the bullpen at the end of the year.

Cole Irvin has spiked the concern meter with a pair of troubling outings this spring. Irvin should serve as a severely needed lefty with Means sidelined, but the former A’s hurler failed an early rotation test in 2023. He fared better working out of the bullpen last season, but he could be the first to go once Means or Bradish are cleared to pitch.

There are plenty of good vibes in Birdland right now, but it’s always difficult to remain optimistic with arm injuries. Means or Bradish could experience a setback at any point, but the Orioles appear content to weather the storm for now.

Bradish could return to the Cy Young standings, or he could experience a slight regression after a career year. Either way, the arrival of a healthy Means should help push a star-studded rotation over the top.