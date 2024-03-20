Wednesday Bird Droppings: The prospects are making their case

Good morning, Birdland!

There’s a theme among today’s round of O’s news. It’s heavy on the prospects, and with good reason! The Orioles are rolling through spring training, and it hasn’t all been on the backs of their veterans.

Colton Cowser owns a .351/.467/.784 slash line with five home runs, including a mammoth long ball on Tuesday. Coby Mayo is hitting .333/.423/.556 with seven doubles. Connor Norby has been under the radar with his .292/.370/.500 line, but he captured some attention with his two-run homer in the win over the Blue Jays. And of course, there is Jackson Holliday. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and walk Monday, bringing his Grapefruit League numbers to .326/.370/.500.

The Orioles won’t be taking all of the youngsters north at the end of the week. But these guys have not made the decisions easy. Ultimately, it will come down to a combination what the big league team “needs,” and what makes the most sense in terms of roster flexibility and complexion.

Cowser seems like a sure thing at this point. That wasn’t the case coming into camp as he scuffled mightily with the Orioles last year: 26 games, .115/.286/.148. But he has been undeniable this spring, and he comes with the added benefit of playing center field. The Orioles need a capable insurance plan behind Cedric Mullins. Cowser fits that bill in addition to playing the corners and seemingly bringing value in his bat as well.

Keeping Cowser could mean Heston Kjerstad is destined for Norfolk. That would be something of an upset as Kjerstad’s power potential is a trait that this Orioles team could use more of. His overall spring numbers aren’t great (.261/.292/.283), but he has been better in March (.313/.353/.344). Even still, his total of 12 strikeouts and only one walk this spring is a little worrying.

And while it may have seemed like a longshot back in February, Holliday is forcing his way onto this roster. Like Kjerstad, he’s striking out a lot (14) and not walking too much (3), but it is coming with power, speed, and defensive ability. He has exceed expectations and looks like just what this team could use to put them over the top.

Links

Orioles observations on Jackson Holliday’s home run, Colton Cowser’s 463-foot blast and more vs. Blue Jays | The Baltimore Sun

Another added benefit of Cowser making the team would be his personality. The guy appears to be a giant goofball that is at the center of ever joke (in a good way!) that the Orioles’ players make.

Holliday showing Major League poise with torrid spring | Orioles.com

He’s playing like a guy that has been around major league clubhouses his entire life and has the talent to match. Interesting!

Baker battling for one of the last bullpen spots, Irvin battling sudden command issues | Roch Kubatko

As frustrating as Bryan Baker can be, he also has a recent track record of success. That isn’t true of all of the arms vying for a bullpen spot. For me, he’s an easy addition to the Opening Day roster. Anything beyond that I’m not so sure.

Running out of options: Orioles preparing for season with less roster flexibility | The Baltimore Sun

The older guard of players is certainly running out of flexibility. But that feels almost intentional from Mike Elias. He has wanted to likes of Ryan McKenna and Ramón Urías around to push this next generation, and that job might not be done yet. It’s a part of the cyclical nature of the game.

Orioles birthdays

Colton Cowser turns 24 today. His first taste of the big leagues didn’t go great in 2023, but he’s primed to take on a big role for this year’s version of the Birds.

Manny Alexander is 53. He played four seasons with the Orioles from 1992 through 1996 as a reserve infielder.

Chris Hoiles celebrates his 59th. Hoiles is the best catcher in O’s history, leading the position in home runs and WAR compiled over his decade in Baltimore from 1989 through 1998.

The late Mike Young (b. 1960, d. 2023) was born on this day. He spent six years in Baltimore from 1982 through ‘87, including a 1984 campaign in which he finished fifth in voting for AL Rookie of the Year.

Paul Mirabella is turning 70. He had a three-game stint with the O’s during the World Series season of 1983.

This day in O’s history

1995 - The Orioles cancel the remainder of their spring games as they refuse to use replacement players.