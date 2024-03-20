Wednesday evening Orioles game thread: vs. Phillies, 6:05

You know that we’re getting down to the end of spring training because MASN is actually bothering to televise the Orioles two games in a row. I know, it’s crazy! They’re going to do it again tomorrow evening too, with another one coming on Saturday. After a month of barely being able to watch our favorite team, it’s nice that the network is finally moving closer to regular season form.

Though this is a home game for the Orioles, they will be continuing with the silly practice of having the broadcasters back in Baltimore. Since it is in Sarasota, there should at least be some MASN control of the camera feeds and graphics, in contrast to the recent road games broadcast where there was little interest in the O’s players from the other network’s camera people.

It’s a very different lineup than the young player/prospect-laden group that was in action yesterday afternoon. That one was exciting for feeling like the future. This one is exciting for feeling like it’s pretty good and also right now.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins - CF Adley Rutschman - C Gunnar Henderson - SS Anthony Santander - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Ryan O’Hearn - DH Ramón Urías - 3B Jorge Mateo - 2B Ryan McKenna - LF

Dean Kremer is the starting pitcher for this game.

It looks pretty regular season-y, right? The 1-6 guys are certainly going to all regularly be in the lineup together. 7-9 may not be regularly playing as much, but there seems to be a strong chance of Urías and Mateo both making the team. McKenna is not as certain. He’s likely only in there today because Austin Hays has been ill and is getting his strength back. Hays told reporters before the game that he’s targeting a Friday return.

It’s probably not the Opening Day 1-6 since the Angels have already announced a left-handed pitcher will be making the start for them. That almost certainly means O’Hearn will start out on the bench and Mullins and Henderson might be shifted around. The rest probably depends on who actually makes the team. We can all assume Jackson Holliday will be in there at second base all that we want, but until it’s official that’s just stuff we’re trying to wish into existence.

As far as who is going to make the team, the Orioles made exactly one more cut this afternoon before the game. They optioned reliever Nick Vespi to minor league camp. That leaves the Orioles with 45 players still in camp, meaning that there are another 19 cuts still to be made. Counting tonight’s game, there are six more spring training games left, which includes a split squad on Saturday. They are certainly saving the big decisions for the final days.

Phillies lineup

Kyle Schwarber - DH Trea Turner - SS Bryson Stott - 2B Brandon Marsh - LF Jordan Luplow - 1B Garrett Stubbs - C Jake Cave - RF Cristian Pache - CF Koby Clemens - 3B

Taijuan Walker is the starting pitcher for Philadelphia.