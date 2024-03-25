Monday Bird Droppings: The roster comes together at the end of spring training

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! Baseball is happening this week! Yes, in just four days (pending weather) the Orioles will kick off their 2023 season in Baltimore against the Los Angeles Angels. They finished off the Grapefruit League with an eye-popping, albeit meaningless, 23-6 record.

In yesterday’s spring finale, stars Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman bashed their final dingers of spring in support of Grayson Rodriguez, who pitched three scoreless innings. Henderson homered in the first inning, a 451 foot blast. Rutschman, who came into the game late, hit his homer 460 feet. We also got to see the strong arms of Austin Hays and Henderson as they combined to gun down a runner who tried to score from first on a double. That’ll do, boys.

Also yesterday, additional decisions were made that have seemingly finalized the roster, although the official version has not yet been released. In the morning, word got out that the Orioles had released both Kolten Wong and Julio Teheran.

After the game, a source indicated to the beat writers that Ryan McKenna and Nick Maton did not make the team. Maton was no surprise but I admit McKenna was a bit.

This revelation seems to indicate that the final position player spot will go to Tyler Nevin. This is surely not what any of us expected when Nevin joined the team in late January. And it’s certainly not what some poor reporter expected when he said to Brandon Hyde about Nevin, “even though he’s not going to make the team.”

Colton Cowser, who had a great spring training, announced to reporters in his postgame comments that he made the team. He then adorably asked them not to tell anyone for a few minutes so that he could call his parents.

On the pitching front, the Orioles optioned Jonathan Heasley to the minors, which also seems to cement the bullpen for now and give the final spot to Jacob Webb.

The rotation has already been announced as Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer, and Cole Irvin. Here is how the rest shakes out:

Bullpen

Keegan Akin

Michael Baumann

Yennier Cano

Danny Coulombe

Craig Kimbrel

Cionel Pérez

Dillon Tate

Jacob Webb

Position Players

Colton Cowser (OF)

Austin Hays (LF)

Gunnar Henderson (SS)

Jorge Mateo (INF)

James McCann (C)

Ryan Mountcastle (1B)

Cedric Mullins (CF)

Tyler Nevin (1B/3B/OF)

Ryan O’Hearn (1B/DH)

Adley Rutschman (C)

Anthony Santander (RF)

Ramón Urías (2B/3B)

Jordan Westburg (2B/3B)

It’s unlikely the Orioles will make any external moves, but if they do this could change of course.

