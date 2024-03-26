Tuesday Bird Droppings: The 2024 season begins in two days

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

It’s nearly here. Just two days remain until the Orioles begin the 2024 season.

Or...possibly three. As of this writing, there’s a 60-70 percent chance of rain in Thursday’s forecast, and practically zero chance on Friday, so it’s possible the O’s will delay their opener by a day to avoid inclement weather. If that happens, hopefully the Orioles make the decision early enough that the many fans planning to attend can adjust their schedules as needed.

In either case, the opener is happening this week, and the anticipation for the 2024 Orioles has reached a fever pitch. The O’s won 101 games and the AL East last year, then added an established ace in Corbin Burnes, then rolled to a franchise-record 23 wins in spring training with no shortage of standout individual performances. The Birds are as ready as they’ll ever be.

Adding to the excitement is that the Orioles will likely begin the regular season with a new owner officially in place. The final step of the team’s sale from the Angelos family to David Rubenstein’s group will be complete when MLB owners hold a vote tomorrow. Approval is considered a formality, at which point the billionaire and Maryland native Rubenstein will take over as the Orioles’ control person. Maybe he can run down the orange carpet along with the players on Opening Day! (looking up Rubenstein’s age) Uh, actually, how about if he just waves from the owner’s suite?

If you’re the kind of fan who just can’t wait until Thursday (or Friday) to watch the Orioles in action, I’ve got good news: you can attend a free workout at Camden Yards tonight with complimentary parking at the ballpark. Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde will be holding a Q&A with fans atop the O’s dugout at 6:30, followed by the team workout at 7. I don’t recall the Orioles holding a public workout prior to Opening Day in recent memory, which is another indication of how much interest the 2024 O’s have garnered.

The Birds appear to have their opening 26-man roster set after Sunday’s final flurry of roster moves, but there’s always the possibility that Elias makes a last-minute move that shakes things up. Last year, he acquired lefty reliever Danny Coulombe — who ended up being a huge part of the bullpen — just three days before Opening Day. In 2022, he traded away Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser, two key relievers, only five days before the opener. So keep your eyes peeled for Orioles transactions in the next day or two. (Just don’t hold your breath for a Jordan Montgomery signing.)

It should be a memorable Orioles season ahead. Are you ready?

Links

Oriole Park at Camden Yards 2024 preview

Per the Orioles press release, Natty Boh is returning to Camden Yards this season. As someone who thinks all beer tastes terrible, this doesn’t matter much to me as a consumer, but as someone who enjoys local traditions, I approve.

Jim Palmer binds Orioles’ past to their present - The Baltimore Sun

Jim Palmer is a treasure. Orioles fans are lucky to have him back in the MASN booth for another year, and he should get to keep the job for as long as he’s still breathing.

After ROY season, can Gunnar Henderson still elevate his game? - Steve Melewski

He certainly can. And that’s a scary thought for the rest of the AL East.

Cowser stayed a slam dunk despite late slump - School of Roch

Of all the talented rookies in O’s camp this spring, I didn't expect that only one of them would make the Opening Day roster. Congratulations to Colton, who more than earned it.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Four ex-Orioles were born on this day: outfielders Jesús Tavarez (53) and Jarvis Brown (57), right-hander Mickey Weston (63), and lefty Dan Morogiello (69).

Not a lot has happened on March 26 in O’s history. The Orioles were originally scheduled to host the Yankees on Opening Day on this date in 2020, which would’ve been the earliest calendar date on which the O’s ever played a regular season game. Of course, it didn’t end up happening, thanks to the pandemic, which wiped out nearly four months from the baseball season. I’ll say it: 2020 was not a fun year. That’s a hot take, I know, but I call it like I see it.