Camden Chat community introductions (2024 edition)

Hey, you. Yes, you. Are you a lurker who’s been watching Camden Chat from afar, waiting for the right chance to jump in and introduce yourself, only you haven’t found your chance? Have you been here for a little while but you’re not quite sure if anyone has noticed?

Here is the one place each year where we are all on equal footing, brand new people and lurkers and the most recognizable veteran community members: The annual Camden Chat introductions.

We are now coming on the heels of the Orioles pulling off an improbable and awesome 101-61 regular season record. These are exciting times in Birdland, notwithstanding the lack of Jackson Holliday on the Opening Day roster. The O’s made a big offseason trade in getting Corbin Burnes to bolster the top of the rotation, they signed chasing-the-Hall of Fame closer Craig Kimbrel, and these things are happening on top of nearly the entire squad that won 101 being back.

Possibly as soon as tomorrow, the Orioles are going to have a new owner who is not named John Angelos. This could be another great year. Certainly it should be better than the tanking days. I hope you’ll spend it chatting here with us.

Now that that’s out of the way, we would all like to know about you, not in a creepy way, but in the way that it’s fun to get to know your fellow fans.

Where are you from? Where are you now? How did you become an Orioles fan? Who’s your favorite Oriole of the present, if you have one right now? Who’s your favorite Oriole of all time? What’s the thing you’re most excited about for the 2024 Orioles season?

If you’re still feeling loquacious, and it’s OK if you’re not, here are some more: Why did you choose your screen name? What do you do when you’re not watching baseball? Do you have a favorite story that everyone else in your life is sick of hearing but you want the chance to tell it to someone new? Here’s your place.

As for me, I am Mark. I am a Maryland lifer and I probably always will be, although these days I’m closer to the Washington beltway than the Baltimore beltway. In the comments, you’ll see me show up as Eat More Esskay, which has turned into more of a retro ironic name than I ever could have imagined when I picked it over 15 years ago. If I wanted to be current with the newly-announced hot dog brand for 2024, I guess I’d have to be Buy More Berks. It doesn’t have the same ring.

Thanks to my parents, I have been an Orioles fan since before I was even born. They attended Game 2 of the 1983 World Series, and so did I, although I had a bit of an obstructed view seat: My mom was eight months pregnant at that time. I have loved the Orioles for as long as I can remember. Most of those years have not been very good for O’s fans, but I did meet my wife thanks to both of us being Orioles fans, so, I think that helps balance out the scales a bit.

My favorite Oriole of all time is Cal Ripken Jr. The 2131 game where The Streak became a record is the coolest thing to happen to the team in my whole life. Maybe they’ll win the World Series some day and I can have a different answer. My favorite Orioles for 2024 is Gunnar Henderson, because he’s awesome.

Here’s my story that people are probably tired of hearing: When I was five years old, a family friend took me and their son to an Orioles game at old Memorial Stadium. This was my first game. I was excited and I talked a lot, almost constantly. As it happened, the seats were really good, right next to the visiting team’s dugout. After a few innings, a player from the other team (the White Sox) came over and said, “Hey, kid, why don’t you shut the hell up and buy me a beer?”

He turned and walked off. On the back of his jersey it read “KITTLE,” for Ron Kittle, who ever since that day has been my least favorite baseball player of all time. Thanks to Baseball Reference, I have figured out the game was this one from May 14, 1989, and I guess he had good reason to be feeling cocky because he went 4-5, including a seventh inning, two-run, go-ahead home run. He’s going to have to keep waiting on that beer.

So, that’s me. Who are you? If you’re a longtime Camden Chat commenter, thank you for having stuck with us through so many bad seasons to get back to the fun from last year. If you’re brand new, welcome to the party. I hope that CCers old and new will have some more great Orioles moments to talk about as this season goes along.