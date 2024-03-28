Opening Day Orioles Victory GIF Party

It is Opening Day.

The Orioles have announced to the league that they're getting the follow-up act to last year's 101 wins with an authoritative demolition of the Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim, etc.)

Corbin Burnes struck out eleven batters in his Orioles debut, and had a stretch where he retired 16 straight batters. Hell yeah. The offense didn't miss the party either, dropping 11 runs on the Angels, including home runs by Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins. It was awesome, and

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.