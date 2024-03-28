 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening Day Orioles Victory GIF Party

You know what must be done.

By Mark Brown
Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles
Corbin Burnes is an Oriole!
Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

It is Opening Day.

The Orioles have announced to the league that they're getting the follow-up act to last year's 101 wins with an authoritative demolition of the Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim, etc.)

Corbin Burnes struck out eleven batters in his Orioles debut, and had a stretch where he retired 16 straight batters. Hell yeah. The offense didn't miss the party either, dropping 11 runs on the Angels, including home runs by Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins. It was awesome, and

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.

