Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have been rolling through the Grapefruit League

Hello, friends.

There are now 25 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. On the current roster, that’s Anthony Santander days to go until real baseball is back. That’s fun! Other notable 25 wearers in franchise history include Rafael Palmeiro and Rich Dauer.

The Orioles snagged another Grapefruit League victory yesterday as they beat the Yankees, 7-3. O’s batters did little in early innings against Marcus Stroman before breaking out against the first couple of Yankees relievers. Austin Hays and Kyle Stowers each had homers, with Stowers again homering left-on-left. It’s interesting.

Recent minor league signings Julio Teheran and Kolten Wong made their first appearances in Orioles uniforms. Wong was hitless in two at-bats, made a few routine plays and (to my eye) whiffed on a ground ball he should have snagged as it went under his glove. Teheran threw a scoreless inning. The O’s have improved to 8-1 in their spring games. None of this matters once the regular season starts, but hey, it’s nicer to win the fake games than to lose them, right?

The spring training schedule rolls along this afternoon with another game against the Pirates. This one will see the O’s traveling to Pittsburgh’s spring home. It’s another “no TV anywhere” game - we’re used to those in spring training - but it will be carried on the flagship stations in Baltimore. Grayson Rodriguez is scheduled as the starting pitcher for the 1:05 game.

Around the blogO’sphere

John Means making progress but not likely to pitch in any spring games (Steve Melewski)

This is about in line with the previously-guessed month behind timeline for Means, so it’s not surprising but still is news that will impact the season. He’ll have to get his game action going either in extended spring rehab or on a minor league assignment.

From triple-digit losses to burgeoning hype, Orioles outfield trio has seen it all (The Athletic)

According to Anthony Santander’s own account in this article, he predicted a future Orioles outfield of himself, Austin Hays, and Cedric Mullins when all three were in the same Bowie outfield in 2017. The fact that all three of these guys made it through the rebuild is really something.

Julio Teheran impresses Orioles in first spring training look (Orioles.com)

One guy who might find an opportunity because of the Means (or Bradish) timeline is recently-added Julio Teheran. If he’s got something in the tank, I think a long relief role could be in his future.

Generations meet: Holliday sharing clubhouse with dad’s old teammate (Orioles.com)

And speaking of recent Orioles minor league signings... Kolten Wong used to be teammates with Jackson Holliday’s dad Matt. They overlapped from 2013-16 in St. Louis.

What could the Orioles want from Kolten Wong? (FanGraphs)

One of my rules for baseball writing is never to write this many words at once about a minor league signing, but I admit that’s easy for me to say since I’m the boss and there’s no one to tell me I have to do it. Which is what I assume happened to Michael Baumann (not the Orioles pitcher) here.

David Rubenstein gets a firsthand look at the Orioles at spring training (The Baltimore Banner)

The incoming owner was seen dining with Mike Elias, Brandon Hyde, and John Angelos yesterday and made the rounds at the stadium during the game as well.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There are a number of former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2019 one-game infielder José Rondón, 2020 three-gamer Dilson Herrera, 2001-05 reliever Jorge Julio, 1998 pitcher Bobby Muñoz, 1991 two-game pitcher Francisco de la Rosa, and 1973-75 pitcher Jesse Jefferson.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: railroad engineer George Pullman (1831), telephone pioneer Alexander Graham Bell (1847), actor James Doohan (1920), designer Perry Ellis (1940), gold medal Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962), rapper Tone Lōc (1966), and singer-songwriter Camila Cabello (1997).

On this day in history...

In 1776, a Continental marine detachment launched a raid on the British port of Nassau in the Bahamas to seize gunpowder and other supplies. The United States Marine Corps today counts this as its first amphibious landing.

In 1861, Russia’s tsar Alexander II proclaimed the Emancipation Manifesto, which freed all serfs in that country.

In 1931, the Star-Spangled Banner was formally adopted as the national anthem.

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on March 3. Have a safe Sunday. Go O’s!