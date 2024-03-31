Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles look to stay undefeated with a sweep

Hello, friends.

The Orioles! The start of the 2024 season could hardly have gone better over the first couple of games. The team demolished the Angels pitching staff once again on Saturday afternoon, with Grayson Rodriguez adding to the thorough domination by striking out nine batters over six innings of what ended up being a 13-4 victory. Check out Paul Folkemer’s recap of the game for some more of the lovely totals.

An extra fun thing on top of the performance of the Orioles through two games is that their feats of offense have been matched by the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, whose season began on Friday. The Tides also hit double digits in their opener and did so again last night, including another multi-hit effort by Jackson Holliday. All of Connor Norby, Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad, and Kyle Stowers had multiple hits as well. There is a whole lot of talent on display in the organization in these final days of March.

One way you know that the season is off to an amazing start is in the “first time ever in franchise history” stats that are getting thrown out there. With 27 strikeouts by their pitchers in the first two games, the Orioles set a new record. A +17 run differential after two games? Yep, that’s a new franchise record too. They have beaten the Angels into already having to have a team meeting after just two games.

There is one thing to keep an eye on from yesterday’s game in terms of a possible injury impact to the roster. Lefty reliever Cionel Pérez exited after throwing just six pitches. After the game, the injury was announced as lower back discomfort, for which Pérez is day-to-day. If he goes on the injured list, perhaps that will mean a quick return for Nick Vespi, who made the Opening Day roster while Jacob Webb was on the paternity list, then was swiftly optioned before the second game. It’s not always easy being on the fringe of an MLB roster.

It’s not worth dwelling on it as long as the Orioles are piling on runs and winning games, but the debut outings of a few of the relievers have not been great. Pérez let two guys on base before getting hurt. Dillon Tate wasn’t the sharpest in his Opening Day appearance, and Mike Baumann had some problems in relief of Pérez yesterday. Also not worth dwelling on while winning, Ramón Urías is the lone hitless regular through two games.

The Orioles will go for the sweep of their season-opening series this afternoon with a scheduled 1:35 start time. Tyler Wells makes his first start of the season for the O’s, looking to follow in the footsteps of Corbin Burnes and Rodriguez by authoring an awesome outing of his own. The Angels send out lefty Reid Detmers, who posted a 4.48 ERA over 28 starts a season ago.

For those who care about such things, while the Orioles are undefeated so far, a quirk in the schedule means that the Yankees have already played in three games while the O’s have only played two. Their pact with Satan enduring, the Yankees have won three straight against Houston, so they’re a half-game ahead of the O’s as of the close of business Saturday. Wire-to-wire hopes are squashed for 2024. That’s okay. As we learned last year, it only matters who’s in first at the end. But hopefully Houston can muster a better effort as their series closes today, just on general principle, because I hate those guys.

Around the blogO’sphere

Bradish and Bautista head to Sarasota, Means making first rehab start Sunday (School of Roch)

The top news is that Kyle Bradish threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Friday. The just below that news is that John Means is starting out a rehab assignment at Norfolk. If Means doesn’t have any setbacks, he’ll have up to 30 days to build up into regular season shape. Roch relays from manager Brandon Hyde that Means will throw two innings today.

Westburg ready to be difference-maker for Orioles (Orioles.com)

Among the notes here, Jordan Westburg says he challenged himself to keep playing through spring training as if his roster spot wasn’t guaranteed. It’s the right attitude to have.

These Orioles prospects aren’t where they want to be. But they have each other to rely on. (The Baltimore Banner)

It’s not hard to root for any of the could-be Orioles who got sent to Norfolk to start the season, especially after reading about their bond with each other.

Orioles waiting for word on McKenna, Nevin (Baltimore Baseball)

Hyde said some nice words about two guys who got designated for assignment between the end of spring training and the start of the regular season. Ryan McKenna and Tyler Nevin could be in “DFA limbo” for up to seven days.

What’s new to eat at Camden Yards? Rotisserie chicken, local pizza, and a better hot dog (The Baltimore Sun)

Also new at the park this season is the chicken place Fuku. I’m happy some of the new food options are actually available in the upper deck! I ate one of the Fuku chicken sandwiches last night. It was good, and also spicy, and also cost $17, so, you know.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

There is one lone former Oriole who was born on this day: 1954 three-game pitcher Dave Koslo. He passed away in 1975 at age 55.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: mathematician/philosopher René Descartes (1596), composer Johann Sebastian Bach (1685), composer Joseph Haydn (1732), poet Edward FitzGerald (1809), union leader Cesar Chavez (1927), designer Liz Claiborne (1929), actor Christopher Walken (1943), and actor Ewan McGregor (1971).

On this day in history...

In 1492, Castile’s queen Isabella issued a decree which required the 150,000 Jewish and Muslim subjects within her kingdom to either convert to Christianity or be expelled. This is the same Isabella known to history for funding Christopher Columbus’s first expedition to North America.

In 1774, the port of Boston was closed by British authorities in response to the previous year’s Boston Tea Party.

In 1889, the Eiffel Tower opened to the public.

In 1918, daylight saving time was put into place for the first time in the United States.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on March 31. Have a safe Sunday. Go O’s!