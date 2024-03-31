Stowers and Norby homer as Tides score 12 runs in win over Bulls

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 12, Durham Bulls (TB) 6

What happens when the top five batters in a Triple-A lineup are all essentially major-league ready? Their team scores double digits in each of its first two games, keeping pace with their Birdland Brethren in the majors, that’s what.

The top five batters in last night’s Norfolk Tides line up were Jackson Holliday, Connor Norby, Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo, and Kyle Stowers. They combined to go 12-for-22. They scored 11 runs and knocked in 10. They hit two home runs and two doubles.

In a less dramatic move than in game one, Jackson Holliday led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, the first of his two hits in the game. He was on base four times with the double, a single, a walk, and a reached on error. He scored all four times. That’s some good table setting.

Norby was 0 for his first three but made up for it after that with a two-run homer and a single.

Kjerstad’s night went like this: sac fly, HBP, single, single, single.

Mayo started the game with an infield single and then knocked an RBI double in his second AB. He followed that with two strikeouts and a pop out. He also made another throwing error, his third of the season.

And then there was Kyle Stowers. Someone please find Kyle Stowers a job on a major league team somewhere. He had three hits: two singles and a home run. The dinger came with two outs in the inning and knocked in both Holliday and Kjerstad. He had five RBI on the night.

BOOM! @KyleStowers launches his first home run of the season! The three-run shot brings his total to 5 RBI through four innings tonight.



Norfolk up, 9-1.#RisingTides pic.twitter.com/v8I4swo3Ys — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) March 30, 2024

The Tides scored runs in five of their eight offensive frames. They scored multiple runs in four of those. They’re good, y’all.

As for the pitching, things were going well for starter Bruce Zimmermann until the end of his night. He gave up one run on three singles in the first inning, then settled in. From the second through fifth innings he retired 11 out of 12 batters. But the sixth didn’t go so well. He gave up a leadoff single that ended up with a runner on second due to Mayo’s error. That allowed the runner to get to second where he scored on a single by the next batter.

Zimmermann almost got out of it, striking out the next two batters. But another batter singled and he was done for the day with two runners left on base. He was relieved by Garrett Stallings, who did not have a good game. He started off his appearance with a single, a HBP, and two walks. He did get the final out of the inning but not before allowing both of Zimmermann’s runners to score along with one of his own.

Zimmermann’s final line was 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 6 K.

Stallings followed with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Andrew Suárez allowed a run on two hits in the eighth and Matt Krook pitched a scoreless ninth to close things out.

Box Score

Today’s Schedule

Norfolk vs Durham, 1:05 PM. The Tides have not yet announced their starter but the Bulls are starting Jacob Lopez, a lefty. So we’ll see what Jackson Holliday can do with that.