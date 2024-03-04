Monday Bird Droppings: Gunnar Henderson returns today

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! The Baltimore Orioles remain the juggernaut of the Grapefruit League as yesterday saw them win yet another game to run their spring record to 9-1.

Wins in spring don’t matter, especially wins that come as a result of a three-run homer from TT Bowens. No disrespect to Bowens, who was shuttled with a few other minor leaguers to fill out the roster for yesterday’s game against the Pirates. Bowens is an undrafted free agent who is not in consideration to make the team. On board when Bowens hit his dinger were Greg Cullen and Daniel Johnson, two other names you won’t see with the team on Opening Day.

But even so, it was an exciting home run. Bowens came to the plate with the game tied in top of the ninth and smashed the Earl Weaver Special. I was listening on the radio and in the split second that he hit it, it didn’t matter that the game doesn’t count or that Bowens is not expected to contribute to the big league team. Dingers are just fun.

But what about the players with a higher pedigree, you ask? Well, it was Grayson Rodriguez on the mound for the Orioles and he didn’t appear on the surface to have his A-game. But his changeup looked great and after the game, he told reporters that his lower velocity was intentional as he focused on other factors.

Colton Cowser had just one hit in yesterday’s game but he made the most of it. He hit his third home run of the spring against Pirates’ pitcher Martin Pérez. Spring training star Kyle Stowers didn’t start the game but he had an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the 8th inning.

Things didn’t go so well for Heston Kjerstad, who was hitless in the game. It hasn’t been a great spring for Kjerstad and in ways he feels like the only one. There’s still some time, Heston!

Today the Orioles play at home vs the Twins at 1:05 and I have good news and bad news about that. The good news is that Gunnar Henderson is expected to play in his first game of the spring. The bad news is that the game is neither on TV nor radio so you’ll just have to take the beat writers' word for how Gunnar does.

Links

Projecting Orioles 2024 Opening Day roster - MLB.com

The most interesting thing to me about spring so far is how the young outfielders are making it very difficult to predict who will end up on the team. Kyle Stowers seems to be the forgotten man but he is who Jake Rill predicts to grab that fourth outfielder spot. He's had an incredible spring but so too has Colton Cowser. Could there be room for both?

Orioles prospect Connor Norby wastes no time joining hit ‘party’ - The Baltimore Banner

There seems to be even less room on the Orioles for Connor Norby than there is for Kyle Stowers, but he finally made his spring debut today and doubled in his first at-bat. Norby had a solid 2023 at Triple-A but he just doesn't seem likely to crack that tough infield.

Grayson Rodriguez sizes up his outing today in Bradenton (updated, O's win again) - Blog

On paper, Grayson Rodriguez's start yesterday wasn't stellar. You might be tempted to worry based on his 2023 spring, but I don’t think we have anything to fret over. Spring is when you work on things.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have four Orioles birthday buddies. Richard Rodríguez turns 34 years old today. It’s ok if you don’t remember him. He appeared in just five games with the Orioles in 2017.

Also celebrating is Nerio Rodríguez. This Rodríguez lasted three seasons with the Orioles, 1996-98, but got into just 20 games in that time.

Jack Fisher pitched for the Orioles from 1959-62. Today he celebrates his 85th birthday!

Finally, Bob Johnson was born on this day in 1936. He was a middle infielder with the Orioles from 1963-67. Also, he played for the Kansas City Athletics, Washington Senators, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Oakland Athletics. Yes, he played for the Athletics in two different seasons. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 83.

On this day in 2012, the Orioles signed free agent Miguel González. It wasn’t a splashy signing, in fact, it didn’t garner much notice. González had spent seven seasons pitching in the minors and had been released by the Red Sox. The Orioles found him in the Mexican league and brought him on board.

Things turned out pretty well for MiGo once he got to Baltimore. He pitched in 101 games for the Orioles from 2012-15 with a 3.82 ERA and was especially good in his first three years. He also made two postseason starts for the Orioles, one each in 2012 and 2014.

His 2012 performance was excellent as he pitched seven innings with eight strikeouts and just one run allowed against the Yankees in game three of the ALDS. We will not talk about what happened after González came out of that game.

González pitched for the White Sox and Rangers after the Orioles released him in spring training 2016 but could not recapture the magic. Still, it was a great run for a player who looked as though he’d never see the majors in his career.