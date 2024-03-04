2024 Orioles preseason projections: Austin Hays

Over the next few weeks, Camden Chat writers will be looking at the projected performance for most of the expected regulars on the Orioles roster. We’ll be sizing up what would have to go right for players to beat the projections, or go wrong for players to fail to live up to them, and polling readers for each player.

One of the reasons the Orioles are such an exciting team this year is the arrival of a core of young talent: Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser, Kyle Stowers, and so on. But as this exciting prospect crop starts to trickle into the majors, let’s give all due respect for the current Orioles player who did it first: Austin Hays, the longest tenured homegrown Oriole on the roster.

Drafted in 2016 out of Jacksonville University, Hays hustled his way through the farm system ranks, jumping from High-A in 2017 to an MLB debut that same September. Entering the 2018 season, MLB Pipeline ranked Hays the 23rd-best prospect in baseball, predicting he was “on the fast track to becoming an impact, everyday player at the highest level.”

Six years later, Pipeline has been proven right. Hays is the Orioles’ everyday left fielder, and he’s strung together solid consecutive seasons since 2021. In 2023, he enjoyed a career year: a .275 average, .325 OBP, .444 slugging and .769 OPS and 16 home runs to go with career highs in doubles, runs, hits (143), extra-base hits (54) and multi-hit games (40). He also got his first All-Star nod, appearing as a reserve for an injured Mike Trout and Aaron Judge. Above all, Hays slayed the dreaded “injury-prone” moniker, appearing in 144 of 162 games while manning one of the largest left fields in professional baseball.

What about 2024? Here’s what ZiPS’ preseason projections system expects from Hays:

2023 (actual): .275/.325/.444, .769 OPS, 2.2 fWAR 2024 (predicted): .265/.319/.441, .742 OPS, 2.2 fWAR

The numbers are pretty similar, but the prediction is that Hays will experience a slight offensive regression but his fWAR will remain the same, which implies a slight increase in defensive value.

The case for the over

Hays busted out in 2021, becoming a 3.2-WAR player after not having topped 1.0 before that. Since, it’s been the first stretch in his career that he’s been consistently healthy at the plate. Last season, Hays raced out of the gates, leading the AL in batting average (.327) as late as June. That performance led to a first-time All-Star nomination, a nice confirmation of the former O’s prospect’s high ceiling and potential to keep raising it higher.

Also, he’s having a very hot spring. It could be—and this is my best guest as an amateur baseball analyst—the mustache.

Austin Hays' mustache has driven in three runs today pic.twitter.com/7f5XpS5ZBb — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) March 2, 2024

The case for the under

What clouds the optimism on Hays are his injury history and strong Jekyll-and-Hyde tendencies, specifically a pattern of cooling off in the second half. Take a look at Hays’ 2023 season splits:

1st Half: .314/.355/.498/.853, 78 G, 9 HR, 36 RBI in 310 PAs 2nd Half: .228/.289/.378/.667, 66 G, 7 HR, 31 RBI in 256 PAs

What happened? It’s not clear: he had a horrible July (.162 average) but hit fine in August/September. Hays didn’t admit to being injured down the stretch, instead suggesting simply the he develops bad habits when he gets in a slump: getting “pull happy” and chasing too much.

Overall, there’s reason to feel good about Austin Hays. He’s developed into an everyday player, just as his prospect write-ups predicted, posting a 2.2 bWAR last season, and 3.1 the year before. While he hasn’t performed at a consistent All-Star level, he’s shown flashes of brilliance while delivering lots of pop and excellent defensive play in one of the most cavernous left fields in the game. Streakiness is just part of Hays’ game, and yes, he sometimes plays hard to the point of foolhardiness. But he’s a homegrown Oriole-turned-everyday-impact-player, and it’s hard to be mad about that, or about what the Orioles have going on in the outfield generally.