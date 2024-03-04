The Kyle Stowers conundrum

Kyle Stowers has spent the early part of spring training reminding everyone that he is, in fact, a big league caliber hitter. His three home runs are tied for the most between both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. On the Orioles, he trails only Colton Cowser (1.745) with a 1.308 OPS. While everyone understands the caveats that come along with spring stats, Stowers’ numbers still jump off the page.

It’s not an entirely surprising outcome. After all, Stowers made the Orioles’ Opening Day roster a year ago after he posted a decent .271/.340/.396 line in the spring. And he has always performed well during his march through the minors. But on an O’s team stacked with outfield talent it can be tough to breakthrough the noise. Stowers is managing to do it.

The 2023 season was a roller coaster for the Stanford product. Despite making the team out of spring, Stowers would play in just 14 major league games. He was demoted once on April 9, recalled on April 30, and then demoted again on May 15. The numbers were bad: 2-for-30, three walks, 12 strikeouts, zero extra base hits. But it’s not as if he was put in a position to succeed. The Orioles used him as a bench bat, a role he had never held before, and he looked out of sorts.

Things went only slightly better for Stowers down on the farm. His performance was decent: .245/.364/.511, 14.1% walk rate, 26.9% strikeout rate. The context makes them seem a bit better as he dealt with two IL stints, one for a shoulder injury in late May, and then a fractured nose at the end of August. Considering all of the jostling around, it’s impressive that Stowers kept on trucking through it all.

No matter how commendable the perseverance may be, it came at a time when Stowers needed to excel, not just survive. Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad both exploded onto the scene in 2023, backing up their “top prospect” status. While neither one did enough in their brief big league time to cement an Opening Day spot just yet, they certainly jumped the elder Stowers in the organizational depth chart.

At the same time, none of the established veteran outfielders on the Orioles roster have gone anywhere. It had been speculated that one of Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, or Anthony Santander would be dealt this past offseason to both add necessary pitching talent to the organization and free up playing time for the incoming era of hitters. Instead, the whole gang returns. There could be some innings to be had in right field if Santander sees more time at first base and DH in 2024, but that’s no guarantee, and the Orioles aren’t inclined to simply hand over playing time to anyone at this stage.

On top of that, the Orioles are also taking a look at Jorge Mateo in the outfield this spring, Ryan McKenna remains an ever-present picture of a solid fourth outfielder, and Ryan O’Hearn is there to steal some corner outfield innings here and there. The potential lane for Stowers to making this roster is thin, but not impossible.

Early season roster make-up can be a bit wonky. Typically, teams like to carry the maximum of 13 pitchers, but they can skate by with 12 for a bit if they feel comfortable with upcoming off days. That extra slot for a hitter would be huge for someone on the fringes like Stowers. Apart from that, Stowers’ chances likely come down to a few factors.

First, do the Orioles feel comfortable with Mateo as the backup centerfielder? If they do, that might close a door for McKenna to make the team as his skills would largely be duplicative of others.

Second, does it make sense to have both Cowser and Kjerstad on the roster at the same time? The two players have different profiles. Cowser is more athletic, capable of playing center, and has a more patient offensive approach. Kjerstad is limited to the corners and prioritizes power at the plate. But in this current version of the Orioles they would fill a similar role on the roster as left-handed bats likely to see most of their playing time in right field. While it may soon become commonplace to see them both in the lineup, we may have to wait at least a few more months. For now, it could be stunting to always have one of them sitting when they could be getting regular at-bats in Norfolk.

And the final factor is injuries. As of this writing, the Orioles offense is healthy and roster decisions will need to be based entirely on merit. But unfortunately sports can be a game of attrition. The O’s are in an enviable position of employing more than enough quality outfielders should the need arise.

But if we’re honest, the most likely outcome is that Stowers does not make the Opening Day roster. His path is narrow, and while his performance early on has been impressive it hasn’t necessarily changed the conversation around what he offers versus his competition. So, what do the Orioles do?

Mike Elias’ remarks at the winter meetings back in December feel helpful here. Back then, when the Orioles were still in the market for a starting pitcher he said that he felt “no sense of urgency.” He preached patience and explained that he didn’t like the idea of simply making a trade just to say you made a trade. Times have changed a bit in that the regular season is weeks away now instead of months, but the same mantra applies. The Orioles are not required to do anything with Stowers.

Conventional thinking around the Orioles indicates that the team is light in the pitching department once again. Kyle Bradish and John Means will begin the season on the IL. That is expected to push Cole Irvin and Tyler Wells back into the rotation. In one swoop, both the starting and relief groups were weakened. A player like Stowers—on the fringes with the Orioles, but still with years of control and an alluring skillset—could be just the ticket to land a late-inning arm. But getting that sort of a deal done right now is tricky.

Stowers has options, so the Orioles are under no obligation to trade him even if he doesn’t make the team, especially if the return would only be a reliever. There are only a handful of bullpen arms that would be considered “overwhelming,” and none of them are coming over for Stowers alone.

If the O’s would make that sort of swap right now it would probably be with a player like McKenna. He’s out of options, but could be a fourth outfielder on most teams in the league due to his speed and defensive skills. That could marry well with a club looking to unload one of their “extra” relievers near the end of spring.

That doesn’t mean Stowers is entirely off the trading block. He could make perfect sense as part of a package closer to the deadline, when every team in the league has a better picture of their big league squad. There are teams right now that expect to compete but will be selling by July. That could be when the Orioles find more interesting trade partners.

Stowers’ future in Baltimore is not sealed yet, and the front office has no need to hasten that conclusion. He deserves a chance to make this team. If he doesn’t, he can return to Norfolk, put up big numbers early in the season, and force his way into an opportunity. It might just be an opportunity somewhere else in the league.