Tuesday Bird Droppings: Hoping the latest Orioles injury news isn’t serious

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

The Orioles’ previously superb Grapefruit League performance took a bit of a hit yesterday. Their streak of nine straight days of exhibition victories came to an end with a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Twins. Of much more concern than the final result, though, was the hold-your-breath moment of Cedric Mullins leaving the game in the first inning with a trainer with an injury later revealed as right hamstring discomfort.

The Orioles, for now, don’t seem too concerned. Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Mullins came out as a “precautionary measure” and described it as “one of those day-to-day things.” He added that the injury isn’t serious enough to necessitate an MRI.

That’s good news. And with more than three weeks remaining until Opening Day, there’s plenty of time for Mullins to rest up, heal, and be at full strength for the start of the regular season. Still, it’s understandable for O’s fans to be a bit leery of any leg-related injury for Mullins, whose 2023 season was torpedoed by a groin strain that sent him into an offensive freefall in the second half. Here’s hoping this hamstring issue isn’t the kind that will send him to the IL for an extended stint or tank his performance when he is on the field.

There was some good news on the injury front as Gunnar Henderson, who started camp late with an oblique strain, is back healthy and made his Grapefruit League debut yesterday. He went 1-for-2 with a single. The game was otherwise unremarkable aside from an ugly outing from Craig Kimbrel, who gave up four runs and five hits in one inning of work. Not great, but hey, it’s spring. One would assume he’s working on things. If he’s still having outings like that once the regular season starts, then it’s time to worry.

Meanwhile, back in Baltimore, the soon-to-be new boss was busy checking out the Orioles’ digs.

.@Orioles fans...a few more photos...there's nothing like walking through the tunnel and then seeing the majestic stadium...plus me swinging for the fences. pic.twitter.com/ZwI0LGeXqZ — David M. Rubenstein (@DM_Rubenstein) March 4, 2024

Welcome to Birdland, good sir.

Links

Baltimore Orioles Top 30 prospects list 2024 preseason - MLB.com

MLB Pipeline unveiled its top 30 Orioles prospects list. This just in: the O’s system is still absolutely loaded.

Bradish latest pitcher to try ‘low risk’ PRP for UCL sprain - The Baltimore Sun

The pessimistic part of me thinks that Kyle Bradish’s PRP injections are merely delaying the inevitable. But, as Matt Weyrich writes, it’s worked before.

Gunnar Henderson makes spring debut for Orioles in 7-2 loss - The Baltimore Banner

Gunnar Henderson thinks there’s still a lot he can improve over last season, which is a truly scary thought for the rest of the league.

Because You Asked - Fresh Meat - School of Roch

You’re not going to like this, but Roch Kubatko believes Jackson Holliday’s chances of making the Opening Day roster have decreased after the Kolten Wong signing. Yeah. Told you you weren’t going to like it.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Four ex-Orioles were born on this day: outfielders L.J. Hoes (34) and Jeffrey Hammonds (53), left-hander Érik Bédard (45), and righty José Mercedes (53).

On this date in 1992, the Orioles acquired reliever Alan Mills from the Yankees for two minor leaguers. Mills ended up as a mainstay in the O’s bullpen for nearly a decade, posting a 4.16 ERA and 14 saves in 346 games, and was perhaps best known for decking Darryl Strawberry during that infamous Orioles/Yankees brawl in 1998.

And on this day in 1996, legendary Orioles manager Earl Weaver was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee, a slam-dunk honor for a manager who had a career .583 winning percentage, helmed five 100-win teams, and won four AL pennants and a World Series championship.