2024 Orioles preseason projections: Jordan Westburg

Over the next few weeks, Camden Chat writers will be looking at the projected performance for most of the expected regulars on the Orioles roster. We’ll be sizing up what would have to go right for players to beat the projections, or go wrong for players to fail to live up to them, and polling readers for each player.

Jordan Westburg debuted at the end of June and immediately looked the part of a bonafide major leaguer. He went 5-for-12 in his first three games and quickly carved out a role in a crowded infield.

The former first-round pick failed to match fellow prospect Gunnar Henderson’s meteoric rise, but Westburg earned every promotion that he received. He slashed .295/.372/.567 over 67 games at Norfolk in 2023 before joining the Orioles.

Baltimore provided Westburg opportunities at both second and third base. The righty eventually fell into a platoon with veteran second baseman Adam Frazier. Westburg made 50 appearances at second and 29 at third base over the course of last season.

Westburg forced his way into the lineup by slashing .284/.354/.432 against left-handed pitchers. He posted a respectable .246/.288/.388 line against righties, but Brandon Hyde wanted to keep Frazier in the lineup from time to time.

Westburg started 33 games at shortstop for the Tides in 2023 but never played the position in Baltimore. Henderson and Jorge Mateo appear to have the position locked up once again, and Jackson Holliday will factor in at some point, but it’s nice to have another player with the ability to slide in when needed. Westburg looked comfortable at the position earlier in the week during a spring training game in Bradenton.

Defensive versatility always helps, but there are only so many at bats to go around. Henderson, Mateo, Ramón Urías, Kolten Wong, Jackson Holliday and others are all competing for infield spots on the Opening Day roster. Westburg has options remaining, but his place on the roster appears safe for now. Still, Westburg could go from competing with Frazier to battling one of the highest rated prospects in recent memory.

Westburg appears set to play most days while splitting time between second and third base. ZiPS projects the 25-year-old to play 129 games while slashing .249/.317/.420. Does that sound right to you?

The case for the over

Westburg’s .260/.311/.404 line was good for a 100 OPS+ and a 97 wRC+ last season. Essentially, he performed as a league average hitter in his first 314 plate appearances. Shouldn’t he be able to take a step forward after getting some big league games under his belt?

The Mississippi State product needs his success against lefties to continue, but he’s capable of better numbers when facing right-handed pitching. Westburg posted an .890 OPS against righties at Triple-A last season and an .886 OPS against right-handers in 2022.

The numbers point to a boost against righties which would greatly improve his overall line.

The case for the under

The same numbers point to a regression against southpaws. Westburg posted a .732 OPS against lefties at Norfolk last season and a .767 OPS in 2022. The Orioles will likely provide the utility man an opportunity to duplicate his success from last season, which could lead to a disadvantageous platoon setup for the sophomore.

Westburg could face a short leash with all the infield competition. He still has three minor league options remaining while Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo are fresh out. Westburg could ride the Norfolk shuttle if the Orioles fail to make a trade. It’s never clear how great of an impact instability can have on hitters, but it’s rarely a credit for success.