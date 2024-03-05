Know Your Orioles 40-man: Jonathan Heasley

How he got here: Acquired from the Kansas City Royals for RHP Cesar Espinal (minors) on 12/18/23.

Last season, Mike Elias was able to turn the Royals’ trash into the Orioles’ treasure with the acquisition of Ryan O’Hearn. Over the course of the 2023 season, O’Hearn went from a depth piece stashed at Triple-A to an impact bat that regularly hit in the heart of the lineup. For the 2024 season, Elias, Brandon Hyde and all of Birdland will be hoping the O’s do the same with reliever Jonathan Heasley.

Heasley originally came to the Royals organization without much in the way of fanfare or expectations. A 13th-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma State, the big Texan actually adapted to pro ball rather quickly. In his first professional season in 2019, the right-hander posted an encouraging 3.75 ERA in 112.2 innings for Low-A Lexington. After losing a season in 2020 due to the pandemic, 2021 saw Heasley pick up where left off, posting a 3.33 ERA in 105.1 innings for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. That success was enough to earn him a September call-up, and he put together a 4.91 ERA over three starts for the Royals.

Unlike his time in the minors, however, Heasley’s performance in the major leagues did not get better as time went on. He returned to the Royals rotation in 2022, making 21 starts and finishing with a stat line of 70 Ks in 104 innings, a 5.28 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP.

After this disappointing season, the Royals sent Heasley back to Triple-A to start the season. The righty made 13 starts in Omaha, sandwiched around a one-appearance call-up to the KC in May, before the Royals organization decided to move him to the bullpen full-time. At the time of the move, Triple-A opposition was hitting .307 off Heasley and he had a 7.73 ERA and 1.67 WHIP—not the kind of numbers you want to see from a former major league starter in the International League.

The performances from the 26-year-old certainly got a little better upon transitioning to the pen, but were still up and down. In his first relief appearance, Heasley allowed four runs over 4.1 innings while striking out five. Over his next three appearances, he combined to go six innings, allow four runs on six hits and punch out seven. After those first four relief appearances, the Royals decided they’d seen enough encouraging signs to bring him back to KC, calling Heasley back up to the bigs on July 4.

Heasley’s return to the big leagues, after the better part of three months in the minors, didn’t exactly pan out as hoped. His first seven appearances upon his return were genuinely excellent. He allowed only one earned run over seven innings, limited opponents to a .167 batting average and punched out five while walking none. However, that stretch of success quickly fell apart. Over his next four appearances from July 26th to August 11th, Heasley allowed nine earned runs over 5.1 innings while giving up five home runs and an opponent batting average of .391. That stretch would prove to be his last appearances for the Royals, as Kansas City sent him back to Omaha on August 12th.

Limiting the long ball has always been one of Heasley’s biggest struggles in MLB. His career HR rate of 4.6% would have put him in the bottom five of qualified pitchers last season. For comparison, Dean Kremer had the worst HR rate of qualified Orioles pitchers last season. Kremer’s HR rate was nearly a full percentage point lower at 3.7 percent.

Heasley’s career walk rate of 8.9% and career strikeout rate of 14.5% also leave a lot to be desired. To put them in perspective, Heasely’s career numbers are similar to what we saw from 43-year-old Rich Hill last year as he put up a 5.41 ERA with the Padres.

His overall career numbers and poor 2023 performance beg the question of why Elias & Co. wanted to acquire the 6’3”, 225-lb Texan in the first place. However, as we’ve seen time and time again, this Orioles front office only takes fliers on pitchers who they believe have untapped potential. Current Baltimore bullpen staples like Cionel Pérez, Yennier Cano and Danny Coulombe were all once relievers that other teams viewed as highly expendable. Once Elias, Hyde and Chris Holt got their hands on them, they became indispensable members of the Orioles’ reliever corps.

The untapped potential for Heasley comes in the underlying numbers he’s shown with his fastball and curveball. After converting to the bullpen, Heasley’s fastball ticked up in velocity, going from an average of 93 mph as a starter to 95 mph as a reliever. That increase in velocity combined with a 98% active spin rate can be a potent weapon, especially when locating the ball at the top of the zone. High active spin on fastballs give batters the impression that the ball is rising as it approaches the plate, making them hard to hit if located up in the zone.

Heasley’s best secondary offering—based both on last season and the underlying Statcast metrics—is his curveball. If you’re judging active spin, vertical and horizontal movement, Heasley has a very similar curveball to Orioles’ ace Kyle Bradish. The big difference is that while Bradish put up a 35.6% whiff rate on his curve last year, Heasley’s career whiff rate on his breaking ball is around 24%. In addition to his curveball having a similar shape to Bradish’s curveball, Heasley also put up similar numbers last season in terms of the percentage of curves thrown for strikes and opponents’ chase rate against the breaking ball.

Orioles pitching coaches love taking relievers and having them focus on throwing their two best pitches as much as possible. Heasley’s fastball-curveball combo has enough juice to suggest that this pitching philosophy can help the O’s new reliever find more success in Baltimore. An optimistic Oriole fan could find it easy to imagine Heasley employing the strategy of high fastballs and low breaking balls that helped pave the path to Félix Bautista’s success. However, it’s still yet to be seen if Heasley can commit to that type of approach and show enough control to land a spot in the Orioles 2024 bullpen.

