Orioles 2024 preseason projections: Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad

What a strange new era this is for the Orioles. In almost any previous season, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad — two top-five O’s prospects who have put up eye-popping numbers at the Triple-A level — would both be slam dunks for inclusion on the Birds’ Opening Day roster.

And yet, this current club is so chock-full of talent that there might be room for only one of them...or possibly neither. I guess that’s what they call a good problem to have.

Cowser and Kjerstad, two Texas natives, were first-round picks by the Orioles in consecutive years — Kjerstad as the second overall selection in 2020, Cowser at #5 overall in 2021 — but they’ve taken wildly divergent paths to get where they are today. Cowser hit the ground running out of Sam Houston State and ascended quickly through the O’s system, reaching Triple-A Norfolk in his first full professional season. He’s torn up the minors at every stop, amassing a career .298/.420/.489 line with 38 homers in 258 minor league games.

Kjerstad, on the other hand, suffered a series of ailments that delayed his career, starting with a battle with myocarditis that cost him the entire 2021 season, then a torn hamstring that kept him out until June 2022. He didn’t make his pro debut until June 10 — exactly two years after being drafted. Still, he more than made up for lost time, speeding through two minor league levels, tearing up the Arizona Fall League, and finding his power stroke for Double-A Bowie and Norfolk last season.

The two showed enough promise that they each earned separate promotions to the Orioles last year, Cowser’s arriving in the middle of the summer and Kjerstad’s in late September. Neither went particularly well. Kjerstad popped a couple of homers but struck out 10 times and walked just twice in 32 PAs. And Cowser looked particularly overmatched, struggling to a brutal .115/.286/.148 line with only two extra-base hits, both doubles, in 77 PAs.

Both prospects are now part of a crowded outfield competition this spring, fighting along with Ryan McKenna and the suddenly resurgent Kyle Stowers for a backup spot behind incumbent starters Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, and Anthony Santander. There is a scenario where Cowser and Kjerstad both could make the roster, especially if Mullins’s recent hamstring injury lands him on the IL to start the year. But more likely, there’s room for only one, at most.

While both highly touted, Cowser and Kjerstad offer different strengths and weaknesses as players. Kjerstad is the better power bat, a slugging lefty who likely has plenty of Eutaw Street home runs ahead of him, but the O’s don’t seem sold about his defense in right field or at first base, where he experimented in the minors last year. Cowser presents a more well-rounded all-around game, hitting for contact and some pop and getting on base while offering the versatility to play every outfield position. He still has some issues with Ks — striking out once every 3.7 PAs last year in the minors — and seemed overly passive at the plate in his MLB audition. It wouldn’t be a travesty if either returned to the minors for a little more fine-tuning.

Still, it’s a long season, and there’s no doubt that both will rejoin Baltimore at some point in 2024. What kind of performances should we expect from the duo?

ZiPS projections Cowser: .235/.335/.372, 13 HR, 1.7 fWAR in 118 games

Kjerstad: .253/.313/.400, 14 HR, 1.5 fWAR in 125 games

The case for the overs

At first glance, both of those projected slash lines appear a little light, particularly in the slugging department. It’s true that neither Cowser nor Kjerstad has proven anything in the majors yet, but their minor league track records suggest they’ve got plenty of thump in their bats. Kjerstad’s career minor league SLG is .504, and last year alone it was .528. You’d think we’d see more than 14 homers in 125 games from a guy who bashed 21 of them in 122 minor league games in 2023. Cowser, meanwhile, slugged .520 at Triple-A last year and .489 throughout his climb through the minors. And as left-handed hitters, neither needs to worry about having home runs taken away by The Great Wall of Camden Yards.

The case for the unders

There are plenty of questions surrounding Cowser and Kjerstad right now. Namely: when will they be on the roster, and how often will they play? Will they find everyday playing time or be regulated to spot-start duty? Will they ride the Norfolk Shuttle between the minors and majors? If neither gets consistent at-bats in the bigs, they could struggle to get into a steady offensive groove. Even if they do get steady playing time, the adjustment process to major league pitching is no joke, as Cowser demonstrated last season. An OPS in the low .700s isn’t out of the question for either player, top prospect or not.