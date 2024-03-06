Wednesday Bird Droppings: Albert Suárez turns some heads

Good morning, Birdland!

The Orioles won another spring game on Tuesday, beating the Phillies 3-2. That’s all well and good, but two players in particular really stole the show: Jackson Holliday and Albert Albert Suárez.

We know about Holliday. The former top pick is immensely talented and in the middle of a great spring. He went 3-for-4 in this one, falling just a home run short of the cycle. His exit velocities were 104.4 mph (double), 102.3 mph (single), and another 102.3 mph (triple). That performance pushed Holliday’s Grapefruit League numbers to .333/.364/.619.

The big question around Holliday is when, exactly, he will be in Baltimore. Throughout the offseason Mike Elias has said that the 20-year-old has a real shot of breaking camp with the club, and his performance to this point isn’t doing much to dissuade that idea. If you want to nit-pick, you could say that his one walk and eight strikeouts isn’t an ideal ratio, but these are small sample sizes. His exit velocities, the way he’s running the bases, and how he is acclimating to second base feel far more important. It’s going to come down to the wire.

Like Holliday, Albert Suárez is a non-roster invitee in Orioles camp. Unlike Holliday, his future with the team lacks any sense of inevitability. In fact, he may have had the longest shot of anyone to make the club.

Suárez last pitched in an MLB regular season game in 2017 with the Giants , spent 2018 trying to make it with the Diamonbacks, played in Japan from 2019 through 2021, and had been in the KBO for each of the last two seasons. But he looked every bit like a big leaguer on Tuesday.

Over three innings, Suárez didn’t allow any runs on two hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts. He forced a ridiculous 52% whiff rate overall and a 50% whiff rate (10-for-17) on his four-seam fastball.

That four-seamer really seemed to take the Phillies by surprise. It averaged 96.3 mph and maxed out at 97.5 mph. On top of that, it had tons of movement.

Albert Suárez surprised a lot of people today. Myself included.



Looks like he throws 4 pitches: FF / CH / FC / CU



The FF sat 96 with league average vert but 13" of horizontal movement. That'd be top 10 in baseball.



He recorded 12 whiffs w/ 10 on the heater



Here are all 7 Ks pic.twitter.com/TLFcTE0Gr1 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) March 5, 2024

We shouldn’t go etching his name on the Opening Day roster just yet, but it was certainly an impressive performance that gets the gears turning. The Orioles need some dependable length in their bullpen if both Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin move to the rotation as expected. So perhaps Suárez could fit that role? Or if he is already throwing three innings do they have an early-season rotation role in mind? It will be interesting to track.

