Examining the Orioles’ dominant record and other spring observations

A team’s win/loss record during spring training is rarely an indicator of future success. Teams play split squad games, stars rarely travel, and pitchers place less emphasis on keeping opponents off the scoreboard. Still, it’s always more fun to watch your team win games compared to the alternative.

The Orioles began today with the best spring record in the majors at 10-2. Again, the mark should not be used to project the future, but it’s not completely without meaning.

Baltimore holds the highest ranked farm system in baseball. Top prospects like Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and Coby Mayo are all attempting to break camp with the team, while players like Kyle Stowers and Ryan McKenna fight for the final roster spot. Kolten Wong, Nick Maton and Tyler Nevin all want another taste in the bigs, as do Bryan Baker, Keegan Akin and several other relievers jockeying for position.

The Orioles are winning spring training games because of their immense roster depth. Holliday, Cowser, Mayo and Heston Kjerstad have all played deep into games, while Stowers and McKenna have replaced starters in several contests. These aren’t the typical roster fillers that teams borrow from minor league camp—the Orioles have an extended roster of guys that can play.

I spent the weekend in Sarasota and Bradenton watching the Orioles take on the Yankees and Pirates. Marcus Stroman kept the Orioles off the board early Saturday afternoon, but Baltimore pounced on former Cleveland pitcher Cody Morris. Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle struck in the middle innings, but Stowers came off the bench to break the game open with a two-run blast.

Projected starter Cole Irvin did not allow a run, but neither did bullpen candidates Julio Teherán, Dillon Tate, Nick Vespi, or Wandisson Charles. Tate looked especially crisp with a quick inning that passed the eye test for health and talent.

The Orioles traveled to Bradenton on Sunday to face several Pittsburgh regulars. Grayson Rodriguez struggled early, but Baker, Danny Coulombe, Ryan Watson, Cade Povich and recent 40-man addition Jonathan Heasley all kept Baltimore in the game.

Stowers, Kjerstad and Connor Norby came off the bench before TT Bowens blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth. The Orioles, even on the road, featured the more skilled roster. The overwhelming talent turned another coin flip game into Baltimore’s favor.

The Orioles’ embarrassment of riches showed up throughout the weekend. Ramón Urías made multiple Gold-Glove caliber plays at third base. Stowers continued to mash, and James McCann reminded fans why there’s no need for a backup catcher competition this spring.

Baltimore’s defensive versatility was on full display with Jordan Westburg playing short and Jorge Mateo manning center field. Baltimore has yet to tip its hand with Mateo playing center, but neither player looked out of place on Sunday. Mateo will never call center field his primary position, but he has 35 career starts in the outfield. The 28-year-old can use his speed and defensive instincts to help offset Baltimore’s roster crunch if needed.

Teherán made his first case for a roster spot with Kyle Bradish and John Means sidelined, but Tate stole the show in my eyes. The former Yankee prospect fired his sinker at 94 MPH and retired the three batters he faced. He generated a ground ball from JC Escarra, struck out Carlos Tavarez on three pitches, and used the sinker again for another weak grounder.

Tate could provide a significant boost to a club looking to fill a massive void in the bullpen. The Orioles shouldn’t bank on the 29-year-old in the late innings quite yet, but it only took one inning for Tate to remind me and others in attendance that he can be a difference maker.