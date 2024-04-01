Means gets blown up in rehab start as Durham dismantle Tides, 17-5

Triple-A: Durham Bulls (TB) 17, Norfolk Tides 5

I really wish I had better news for you from this one. Maybe I could just start making things up? First, Kyle Stowers homered … from the right side! Then Coby Mayo homered, too … blindfolded! Jackson Holliday played all positions on the infield and assisted himself on a double play!

OK, let’s not sugarcoat it: this game was terrible, up and down. John Means allowed seven runs, all earned, in one-plus innings, and served up two home runs. One of those bombs came on a heater clocking in at 90 mph. I wouldn’t exactly let him face Mike Trout with that stuff. Let’s agree to not rush Means back yet, yeah?

As for the rest of the staff, it wasn’t much better. Nolan Hoffman, a one-time Mariners pitching prospect acquired in 2022, allowed three runs in the second inning, all earned. Not great.

How about Albert Suárez, so dazzling for a stretch in Spring Training? Well, he gave the Tides five innings, at least. But six runs (five earned) on seven hits isn’t going to earn him a call-up to Baltimore anytime soon.

Luis González, a winter minor league free agent signing, allowed a run on three hits. Meh. And Kaleb Ort, a waiver pickup from the Phillies this winter, pitched fine, a scoreless ninth.

The offense was terrible, too! Entering the bottom of the ninth, this game was 17-1 and the Tides had a grand total of three hits off Tampa Bay’s No. 14 prospect, lefty Jacob Lopez and the Bulls bullpen: a single by Billy Cook and two more by Diego Castillo.

Well, here’s one sort-of nice thing. I don’t know a lot about Durham’s closer du jour Trevor Brigden, but I wouldn’t buy his jersey just yet. He came in to pitch the ninth and immediately allowed a Heston Kjerstad single, then an absolute bomb by—who else?—Coby Mayo. Watching Coby Mayo hit always puts me in a good mood. Hope it does you, too.

This ball was absolutely CRUSHED by @cobymayox, his first of the season! 111.3 MPH off the bat, 421 ft. #RisingTide pic.twitter.com/DkIMFUvwi4 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) March 31, 2024

Then Bridgen served up a Kyle Stowers double, a home run to Peyton Burdick (picked up off the waiver wire from the White Sox in March), and a Billy Cook single. 17-5 isn’t exactly a tight score, but at least the Tides hitters didn’t roll over and make it easy.

Unfortunately, not much either news than that: Jackson Holliday was 0-for-5, Norby 0-for-4, and the rest of the big boppers didn’t wake up until the aforementioned ninth inning.

Some days, you just don’t have it. Let’s hope John Means has more in the tank than this. The best thing that can be said of this one is that the Tides scored 12 runs off Durham yesterday, so I guess it’s good to have a short memory.

There are no scheduled games on Monday. On Tuesday, April 2, Charlotte hosts Norfolk at 7:04 ET. The starters are TBD.