Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles laid an egg on Easter

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the Orioles will not, in fact, have an undefeated season.

The Angels stymied the Birds’ bid for a series-opening sweep by taking yesterday’s finale, 4-1. An O’s offense that had exploded for 24 runs in the first two games eked out just one this time, while Tyler Wells’s rough first two innings were too much for his dominant final four frames to overcome. Check out Andrea SK’s recap for the full details.

The unfortunate end to the series aside, O’s fans have a lot to feel good about after the Orioles put a pounding on the Angels to begin their 2024 campaign. Hitters from up and down the lineup contributed to the club’s offensive onslaught, while all three starting pitchers delivered a six-inning quality start. In general, you’re going to win a lot of games, and a lot of series, if you keep that up.

The O’s are next scheduled to host the Royals, another series that should be easily winnable...if it gets played. The weather forecast for tonight through Wednesday is dicey, with rain possible all three nights, so don’t be surprised if there’s a washout. Assuming at least two games get played, though, Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin will both be making their season debuts, looking to live up to the standard set by their three predecessors in the rotation.

Links

Orioles offense loses steam in 4-1 loss, Wells retires 14 in a row - School of Roch

Too bad the Orioles couldn't have banked some of those extra runs from their first two games. They really would've come in handy yesterday.

Injuries and moves: Pérez (oblique) goes on IL - MLB.com

The O’s made a bunch of roster moves yesterday. Cionel Pérez lovers, I regret to inform you that he’s headed to the injured list. But Ryan McKenna lovers, rejoice! He’s staying in the organization after clearing waivers.

Orioles’ Tyler Wells again out to prove he’s a starter - The Baltimore Sun

One thing Wells wanted to this past offseason was to improve his “lactic acid threshold.” Don’t we all! ... No, seriously, do we? I have no idea what that means.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! And happy 29th birthday to Keegan Akin, who’s now in his fifth year with the Orioles and worked a perfect inning on Opening Day. Former Orioles born on April 1 include utilityman Rich Amaral (62) and left-hander Mike Kinnunen (66).

On this date in 1958, the Orioles traded Hall of Fame outfielder Larry Doby to Cleveland for outfielders Dick Williams and Gene Woodling. Doby had never actually played for the Orioles; they acquired him from the White Sox in a trade earlier that winter before sending him back to Cleveland, where he had broken the American League’s color barrier in 1947.

In 1990, the O’s signed 17-year-old right-hander Armando Benítez as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic. The hard-throwing Benítez went on to spend five years with the Orioles, serving briefly as the Birds’ closer, but was prone to blow-ups at the most inopportune times.

In 2009, the O’s traded former top pitching prospect Hayden Penn to the Marlins for infielder Robert Andino, whose Orioles career was mostly nondescript until 2011, when he authored one of the most iconic moments in O’s history.

And on this day in 2016, the Orioles released Miguel González just before the start of the season, cutting ties with a righty who’d been an out-of-nowhere contributor in the rotation for four seasons after the O’s signed him out of the Mexican League. González hung around the majors for three more years, mostly with the White Sox, before his career ended in 2018.