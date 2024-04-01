Orioles-Royals series preview: A gettable opponent?

There was a brief moment, back in the 2010s, when the Orioles and the Royals were bitter rivals. Two small-market teams locked in boom-and-bust cycles, these two teams peaked at the same time, meeting in the 2014 ALCS, which ended in heartbreak for Baltimore.

Now the two are, let’s say, out of sync. The Orioles, you may have heard, won 101 games last season and have had the No. 1 farm system three years running. The Royals lost 106 games last year, have been AL Central bottom-feeders for three out of the last six seasons, and finished fourth the other three, saved only by several lean years for the Detroit Tigers.

Last year, the Orioles captured the season series against Kansas City, 5-1, in convincing fashion. While this year’s Orioles are basically the same team (plus Corbin Burnes, more on him later), of the KC pitchers the Orioles faced back then, only Brady Singer and Jordan Lyles are still in the rotation now, and the Orioles won’t see either this time around. Gone is Zack Greinke, a free agent at 40. Same for Ryan Yarbrough, now a Dodger.

The Royals did create a lot of buzz this offseason with $105 million doled out in free-agent dollars (including player options), the most in franchise history. That included a splashy 11-year, $290 million contract extension for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the sort of deal all of Birdland would like to see GM Mike Elias throw Adley Rutschman’s way. Last season, Witt was far and away the Royals’ top offensive performer (.276/.319/.495, 30 HR, 96 RBI, 49 SB, 5.7 fWAR in 158 games), the Royals’ only position player, in fact, to finish above 2 fWAR, a mark many believe to be the benchmark for starters.

The Royals also added a lot of pitching. They inked two starters, former Cardinal Michael Wacha, 32, on a two-year deal and signed one-time Padre Seth Lugo, 34, for three years. Cole Ragans, quietly acquired last June for a rental of Aroldis Chapman, kind of also counts as new. They added a bevy of low-cost veteran relievers: John Schreiber, Chris Stratton, Will Smith and Nick Anderson.

On the offensive side, they brought on veterans Hunter Renfroe and Adam Frazier (oh, him!). They are also getting back top performer Vinnie Pasquantino, who missed most of 2023 after shoulder surgery.

The bad news for the Royals is that their offense was the worst in the AL, and a lot of the non-Witt core has struggled. At the hot corner, Maikel Garcia was worth 1.9 fWAR last season but still hasn’t shown much power. MJ Melendez still needs to make big strides at the plate, but his defense has made him basically unplayable at catcher, so he’s getting moved the outfield. Backup catcher Freddy Fermin had a low-key good 2023, but the beloved, and much diminished, Salvador Pérez is still blocking his path. Down on the farm, there aren’t reinforcements coming anytime soon, either: most of KC’s top prospects are several years away, with Blake Mitchell, a rookie ball catcher, their sole representative on the MLB Top 100 list.

Game 1: Monday, 6:35 ET

RHP Dean Kremer v. RHP Michael Wacha

Dean Kremer’s 2023 was marred by a disastrous ALDS outing—also, he was outshone by the emergence of starters Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez last year. Now, he’s also been eclipsed by the Corbin Burnes signing. OK, so Kremer doesn’t get a ton of attention, but he had a really solid year! In 32 starts (seventh most among AL starters), Kremer finished 13-5 (an AL second-best .722 win-loss percentage) with a 4.12 ERA. He also struck out 157 batters in 172.2 innings. Wins may not be the most important pitcher statistic, but it can’t be pure coincidence that Kremer was on the mound for a lot of good baseball games.

Meanwhile, Michael Wacha, seven years a St. Louis Cardinal, is making his Royals debut on Monday night. The ten-year veteran was ineffective in 2020-21, but has actually pitched very well the last two seasons, one with Boston (11-2, 3.32 ERA, 104 SO in 127.1 IP) and last year with San Diego (14-4, 3.22 ERA, 124 SO in 134.1 IP). In fact, his .744 win percentage last season was second in the NL to only Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and he struck out a career-high 11 hitters last May (actually, it was against his new team).

Game 2: Tuesday, 6:35 ET

LHP Cole Irvin v. RHP Alec Marsh

Irvin had an up-and-down spring training: he came out guns a-blazing, then let in 12 runs over his last 12 innings. Yeah, I don’t feel great about this, either. Apparently he was working on stuff and happy with how he commanded his pitches.

Former ASU Sun Devil Alec Marsh, a competitive balance pick for Kansas City in 2019, made his debut midway through last season, and it didn’t go spectacularly. In 17 games (eight starts), Marsh finished 3-9 with a 5.69 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP. He was adept at strikeouts, though, with a 10.29 K/9 rate in his 74.1 innings. Marsh has an interesting six-pitch pitch mix, and actually used all six last season. Batters absolutely feasted on his heater and changeup, though, so it bears asking whether the Royals will try to get him to streamline his offerings.

Game 3: Wednesday, 1:05 ET

RHP Corbin Burnes (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.17 WHIP) v. LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP)

What can Corbin Burnes do for an encore after one of the greatest team debuts in Orioles history? Well, let’s see him get a win against a non-powerhouse offense, obviously. In racking up 11 strikeouts in six innings against Los Angeles last Thursday, Burnes poured on the breaking stuff, including a new slider that featured way more heavily than last season (he used it 8% of the time in 2023, 20% last week). See if it keeps playing a major role.

The Royals are widely considered to have pulled off a steal when they picked up starter Cole Ragans last summer from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a three-month rental of Aroldis Chapman. From June 30 on, Ragans was far and away the Royals’ best pitcher, finishing the season with a 3.47 ERA/3.19 FIP, 10.6 strikeouts per game, and a 1.156 WHIP. In the second half alone, Ragans put up a 2.64 ERA, 11.2 K/9 and a 1.07 WHIP. A difference maker for him last season was his four-seam fastball, which in Run Value went from a -4 in ’23 to +1 in ’24.

All in all, word on the street is: the Royals are an improved team, and their starting rotation won’t be a bunch of slouches, but they’re still probably fighting for fourth in the AL Central.