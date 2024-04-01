Takeaways from Orioles opening weekend series win

The Orioles are back in our collective lives, and all is right with the world once again. It was an exciting first weekend of baseball in the Charm City. The O’s opened with a pair of blowout wins to capture the series before sputtering on offense in the finale. As disappointing as Sunday may have been, the good far outweighed the bad in these three games, and Orioles fans are right to be confident in this squad.

Three games is hardly enough time to draw any solid conclusions about a group, particularly a professional baseball team. But that’s all the data we have to inform this blog, so we will have to make do. So, what exactly did we learn about the 2024 Orioles from our introduction this past weekend?

Corbin Burnes is exactly as advertised

Burnes dominated that poor Angels lineup on Opening Day. Over six innings, the righty allowed just one run on one hit (a Mike Trout home run), no walks, and struck out 11. He was incredible, featuring his best velocity and dicing up hitters with a curveball that got a 65% whiff rate.

The Orioles have not had a pitcher like this in a long, long time. He is exactly what they needed before Kyle Bradish’s injury was announced, and he’s even more necessary now. The odds that he matches his Opening Day effort each time out are low, but he should be darn good every time he steps on the mound. The value of that dependability every fifth day cannot be overstated.

Gunnar Henderson looks like an MVP candidate

The hitting numbers for the Orioles’ shortstop were great through the first weekend: 4-for-10 with a triple, a home run, four RBI, three walks, and one strikeout. Henderson is a force at the plate that takes patient at-bats, possesses oodles of talent, and has some wheels on him when speed is required.

And while he may eventually move over to third base, he’s a shortstop for now, and looks plenty comfortable in the role. He made a tremendous diving stop in the third inning of Sunday’s game that required him to get to the hole in-between short and third, lay out, stand out, set his feet, and fire a strike in order to get the runner. Henderson nailed it, showing off his ridiculous arm strength in the process. This guy can do it all.

Glove Show Gunnar Henderson pic.twitter.com/67PMMsD2I6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 31, 2024

Colton Cowser is being treated like a fourth outfielder

Cowser was arguably the Orioles’ best hitter during spring training (.304/.418/.717, six home runs). That performance earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster, and given his status as a former top pick and still a top prospect, it seemed possible that he would be part of an outfield rotation rather an a typical fourth outfielder. In the season’s first series that was not the case. The Sam Houston State product was not given any starts, but he did play in all three games as either a pinch hitter or a defensive replacement.

It is understandable that the Orioles are not handing Cowser too big of a role right away. His 2023 big league performance was rough: 7-for-61, two doubles, 22 strikeouts, 13 walks. And one good spring does not override that fact. But it is interesting to see how they handle a player that comes with a pedigree.

Cowser was always a notch (or two) below the likes of Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Jackson Holliday. He is closer to the realm of Jordan Westburg, who the O’s used sparingly in 2023, but have positioned as an everyday starter for now. Cowser could have a similar experience in 2024, backing up veterans early, and hopefully showing enough promise that he finds a larger role moving forward.

The bullpen is a work in progress

The lack of Félix Bautista has a lot of folks worried about the Orioles bullpen. That’s fair! And those fears probably weren’t eased by this first weekend of the season.

Dillon Tate is back after missing all of 2023. His first appearance of the season did not go well as he featured reduced velocity, lacked control, and gave up a pair of runs. He pitched again on Sunday and needed just four pitches to record three outs. His velocity was much better, and he induced two grounders. That’s the Tate we remember. It seems like the O’s will lean on Tate a lot in 2024, so they need him to perform.

Cionel Pérez only tossed six pitches in his season debut before he had to exit the game in discomfort. The Orioles are referring to it as a right oblique strain and have placed him on the 15-day IL. That type of injury is known to linger. Although his outings are often a bit of a roller coaster, Pêrez has been quite good for the Orioles in each of the last two seasons, including a 2.35 ERA in the second half of 2023. Losing him hurts, and it will further test the team’s pitching depth.

It wasn’t all bad, of course. Danny Coulombe, Yennier Cano, Jacob Webb, and Keegan Akin all worked scoreless innings in their debuts. And it helps a lot when the starters each go six innings, reducing the bullpen’s workload. But it’s going to take some time for Brandon Hyde to sort out who exactly he can trust and when. That, unfortunately, is the nature of big league bullpens.

The Orioles look like contenders

Ultimately, the most important takeaway from the weekend is that any confidence you had in the Orioles should have only been reinforced. The bats scored 24 runs in the first two games, and they weren’t overly reliant on any one player or any one form of scoring. They can manufacture, and they can hit home runs. It’s a scary lineup for any opposing pitcher to navigate.

Meanwhile, the starting pitching was impressive all around. Burnes looked like the Cy Young winner that he is, Grayson Rodriguez picked up right where he left off in the second half of last season, and Tyler Wells battled to get through six solid innings. They will still need to get production from Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin in the back of the rotation, but a solid front three is a good base to work from, and it could get even better as the team’s health (hopefully) improves.

The AL East isn’t going to be a cake walk, as evidenced by the Yankees sweeping four games from the Astros. But the Orioles showed that they are more than capable of going toe-to-toe and defending their division title.