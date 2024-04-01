Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Royals, 6:35

Dean Kremer will take the ball tonight for his first start of the season. Kremer exceeded expectations last year, and he’ll attempt to take another step forward in 2024. The Orioles need Kremer to deliver with Kyle Bradish and John Means sidelined, and today will mark his first opportunity to do just that.

Kremer will face a Kansas City lineup that features Bobby Witt Jr. and a bunch of other guys. You can catch up on the Royals’ lack of firepower in the series preview here.

The Birds will face a bondaifde starter in Michael Wacha. Baltimore’s offense fell flat on Sunday, and the former Cardinal could represent another tough matchup.

The Orioles will look to start the series off on the right foot with Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman taking their normal places atop the order. Rutschman will slot back behind the plate after James McCann got some burn during the Sunday afternoon contest.

Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays will make up the outfield, while Ryan O’Hearn serves as the designated hitter. Colton Cowser will begin the game on the bench again.

Jordan Westburg will play second base while Ramón Urías handles third. Ryan Mountcastle will complete the infield at first base.

Gunnar Henderson SS Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander RF Ryan Mountcastle 1B Ryan O’Hearn DH Austin Hays LF Cedric Mullins CF Jordan Westburg 2B Ramón Urías 3B

Starter: RHP Dean Kremer