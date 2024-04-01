Westburg rescues Kimbrel, Orioles with walk-off blast. Orioles beat Royals 6-4

The Orioles could have blinked after new closer Craig Kimbrel blew his first save opportunity in the top of the ninth. Instead, the Birds did what good teams do best. They turned the page.

Jordan Westburg fell behind on a pair of curveballs before finally getting a pitch he could drive in the bottom of the ninth. Westburg went with the pitch and blasted the ball into the stands directly left of the out-of-town scoreboard. The opposite field dinger marked just his fourth career home run, but Westburg played the hero in a 6-4 victory.

“I wanted to stay on heater timing and I got one,” Westburg told the MASN booth after a celebratory Gatorade bucket dowsing. “Just trying to move the ball, get to the next man, and sometimes things like that happen.”

Baltimore’s response felt significant after the Birds let a late lead slip away. The Orioles broke a 3-3 tie with three ground balls in the eighth inning. Gunnar Henderson got things started with a one-out single to left field. Adley Rutschman followed with a sharply hit ball that bounced off the first baseman’s glove and allowed both runners to reach safely.

Henderson advanced on a deep line out by Anthony Santander, and Ryan Mountcastle came to bat with the go-ahead run 90 feet away. Mountcastle bounced a ball deep into the hole at short. Bobby Witt Jr. did his best to field and fire, but Nick Loftin failed to pick the ball at first. Henderson scored, and the Orioles led 4-3.

Kimbrel took the mound for the first time since March 20 in his first save opportunity as an Oriole. Kimbrel struck out Nelson Velázquez for the first out, but Kyle Isbel blooped a one-out single to left. The Royals sent out Dairon Blanco to pinch run and Blanco made the most of it. The speedster stole second and third before eventually tying the game on a Maikel Garcia sacrifice fly.

The Orioles overcame a three-run deficit after Dean Kremer hit a road bump in the third inning. Witt Jr. broke a scoreless tie with a 440 foot solo shot, and Salvador Pérez stretched the lead to three with a two-run homer in the same inning.

Baltimore responded with three runs of its own in the fourth. Rutschman go the party started with a leadoff double, and Santander brought him home with a single to right-center.

Mountcastle matched Pérez and evened the score with a two-run dinger over the left field wall. Mountcastle finished 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs and made a run-saving play in the top of the seventh.

Baltimore nearly relinquished the lead in the eighth before Yennier Cano executed a great escape. Witt Jr. started the theatrics with an opposite field single to right. Witt Jr. stole second, and Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a hard hit infield single to place runners on the corners.

Pinch runner Garrett Hampson quickly stole second, but Cano managed to buckle down with two runners in scoring position. With the infield playing in, Witt Jr. failed to advance on a ground ball to short. The Orioles intentionally walked MJ Melendez, and Cano generated a pop out to second base for the second out.

Loftin stepped in with a chance to break the tie, but Cano had nothing of it. Cano needed only three pitches to strikeout Loftin and escape the threat without yielding a run.

The Orioles started sloppy with a pair of errors in the first, but Kremer still posted a zero. Mountcastle, Henderson and Santander all made impressive plays later in the contest, and Kremer only allowed runs in the one inning.

Baltimore’s ability to respond was on full display tonight. Even Kimbrel, who blew the save, struck out Witt Jr. to end the ninth and keep the game tied at four.

The Orioles moved to 3-1 on the young season and will look to secure the series tomorrow with Cole Irvin on the mound.