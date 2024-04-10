Coulombe and Akin adding stability from left side of Baltimore’s bullpen

The Orioles knew it would be next to impossible to replace Félix Bautista this season. Baltimore signed veteran Craig Kimbrel to a one-year deal with the understanding that Kimbrel’s best days were likely behind him. Still, with Bautista set to return in 2025, the move made sense.

The Orioles could have made a play for another late-inning reliever, but the front office never found a fit. Mike Elias actually dealt from the back end when he sent DL Hall to Milwaukee in the deal that brought Corbin Burnes to Baltimore. The guys in the Warehouse looked at the relievers already under contract and said “we like our guys.”

The bullpen entered Opening Day already in the spotlight, and an early blown save from Kimbrel didn’t help the cause. Cionel Pérez found his way to the injured list almost immediately after both Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin were forced into rotation duties.

Things haven’t exactly gone up from there either. Mike Baumann has allowed a run in three straight outings, struggling again in Pittsburgh. The Orioles rested Yennier Cano during an extra-inning loss on Saturday just to see the sophomore blow a save on Sunday.

There’s plenty of room for improvement 10 games into the season. That being said, a pair of lefties have done their best to keep things afloat. Neither Keegan Akin or Danny Coulombe have allowed a run this season.

Coulombe pitching well hardly qualifies as a surprise. The 34-year-old posted a 2.81 ERA over 61 games for Baltimore last season. On the other hand, Coulombe resembled a prime candidate for regression after turning in a career year at age 33.

Coulombe has been flawless in four appearances, but his last two deserve repeated praise. In Pittsburgh, the lefty replaced Baumann with the bases loaded, nobody out, and the game already tied in the bottom of the 10th. Coulombe responded by generating a weak fly ball from Rowdy Tellez, producing a weak dribbler from Jared Triolo, and striking out Joey Bart to end the threat.

Coulombe followed up his escape act by sucking the life out of a sold out Fenway Park. Boston hopped to get things going after failing to solve Burnes, but Coulombe crushed their spirit by striking out the side in the eighth inning. Coulombe sent Romy Gonzalez down swinging before freezing Connor Wong and Jarren Duran.

Danny Coulombe, K'ing the Side pic.twitter.com/n6TOhWY8pD — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2024

Akin does qualify as a surprise after four scoreless outings. The 29-year-old struck out a pair of Angels on Opening Day and recorded four outs against the Royals later that week. He struck out a pair of Buccos on Saturday and posted a perfect inning in another high-leverage appearance the following day.

Akin traveled to spring training without any assurance that he would break camp with the team. The rotation injuries helped clear a spot, but the situation has only heightened the need for Akin to perform early in the season. Irvin appears set to rejoin the bullpen once Means or Bradish come back, and there’s little need for a pair of left-handers that can’t consistently crack the rotation.

Coulombe and Akin have very little in common with Bautista, but they’ve done a tremendous job to offset the loss of Hall and Pérez. Sure it’s a small sample size, but both pitchers flourished throughout spring training. Coulombe held opponents to just one run over five outings, and Akin allowed only one hit (zero runs) over 7.1 innings. The duo clearly entered 2024 looking to make an impact, and they’ve exceeded expectations up to this point.

Both Kimbrel and Cano have the stuff to lock things down, but the ‘pen gets a little murky after that. Pérez could miss more than the required 15 days, and Dillon Tate likely needs a few more reps before routinely receiving high-leverage opportunities. It’s difficult to expect too much from Jacob Webb or Jonathan Heasley, and Baumann has yet to prove he can consistently handle late-inning responsibilities.

It’s fair to doubt whether Akin can sustain his early success, but the Orioles appear set to ride the wave. Baltimore may be struggling to hit lefties early in the season, but at least they have a pair of southpaws posting zeros from the bullpen.