Orioles minor league recap 4/10: Holliday goes 1-4 in final minor league game

Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders 5, Norfolk Tides 2

Even the best offenses have their down days, and that was the case for Norfolk, who dropped the series opener against the Railriders. The Tides fell behind early when the Railriders jumped on starter Justin Armbruester for three runs in the top of the third. The leadoff hitter Luis González walked and then immediately stole second, eventually coming around to score on a one-out single. After that initial run-scoring hit, Armbruester gave up a double and single to the next hitters and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre raced out to an early 3-0 lead.

Jackson Holliday—in what would prove to be his last game at Triple-A—got the Tides’ first hit of the day, doubling to right in the bottom of the third. However, Norfolk couldn’t bring him home and remained down three after three.

Coby Mayo finally got the Tides on the board in the fourth, launching a solo shot to deep center field to make things 3-1. Armbruester kept the Railriders off the board the rest of his night, finishing with a final line of 5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB and 6 K. The score stayed at 3-1 until the eighth inning when Norfolk reliever Luis González gave up a two-run homer to Everson Pereira to make the score 5-1.

.@cobymayox tanks this pitch 429 ft. to put the Tides on the board! That's his third of the season.#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/xG79ftcsHW — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 9, 2024

Norfolk got a rally going in the ninth inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback. Peyton Burdick, Nick Maton and Holliday all walked to load the bases with two outs. Connor Norby singled to bring home Burdick, and keep the bases loaded. Reigning Triple-A player of the Week Heston Kjerstad had a chance to tie or win the game, but instead struck out to end things.

Box Score

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats 5, Bowie Baysox 4

The Baysox came from behind to tie the game twice, but couldn’t complete a third comeback in a close loss to the Yard Goats. Hartford took an early 1-0 lead when three-hole hitter Benny Montgomery launched a solo homer to left center. Bowie would tie the game in the top of the second after Frederick Bencosme doubled to right and then came home on a TT Bowens single.

Bowie then took its first and only lead of the game in the third. Samuel Basallo led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a groundout and then came home to score on Billy Cook’s sacrifice fly. That 2-1 lead was short lived, however, as the Yard Goats strung together a pair of doubles and a single in the bottom of the inning to go up 3-2.

Absolute explosion off the bat of Samuel Basallo. He leads off the 3rd with a powerful 2-base blast for Bowie #hitter pic.twitter.com/ZE2CcqG3Qc — Eric_Birdland (@Eric_Birdland) April 9, 2024

Bowie would tie things up again in the sixth. Cook led off the inning with an infield single, stole second, and came around to score after moving to third on a fly out and coming home on a Hartford error. Just as they did in the third inning, the Yard Goats responded to one Bowie run with two of their own. In the bottom of the sixth, Hartford used three singles, two stolen bases and a wild pitch to push across two runs and take a 5-3 lead.

Bowie got a run back in the eighth thanks to a Dylan Beavers double and a single from Cook, cutting the deficit to one run. However, that single was the Baysox’ last hit of the night, as they went down in order in the ninth to seal their loss. Cook led the way offensively for Bowie, finishing 2-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Wilmington Blue Rocks 0

Moisés Chace and Juan Nuñez combined to pitch 8.2 shutout innings as Aberdeen handed Wilmington its first loss of the season. Chace was effectively wild in each of his first three innings of work. He gave up a leadoff single to the first batter he faced, but then proceeded to strike out the side and strand the runner at first.

The second inning played out similarly: Chace struck out the first batter he faced, walked the second hitter, and then struck out two more to strand another runner. The 20-year-old Venezuelan put up an almost identical third, kicking it off with a strikeout, the giving up a single and finishing it off with two more Ks. Overall, all nine of Chace’s first nine outs came via punch out.

Nuñez took over in the top of the fifth and picked up where Chace left off. The 23-year-old Dominican set down the first three hitters he faced in order. He would’ve had another 1-2-3 inning in the sixth except for his own fielding error, but he quickly erased that runner with a double play.

After another 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, Nuñez finally ran into some trouble in the eighth. After walking the leadoff batter, the righty got two quick outs but then gave up two singles to load the bases. He left them loaded, however, as he struck out his second batter of the night to strand the runners.

In the ninth, Nuñez started strong by striking out the first two batters he faced. However, after a two-out single, manager Felipe Alou Jr. pulled Nuñez and gave the last out to Luis Sánchez.

Offensively, Creed Willems provided the biggest highlight for Aberdeen. With the IronBirds already up 2-0 in the sixth, the catcher launched his second home run of the season to give Aberdeen its third run. Matthew Etzel added a solo shot in the eighth for the Ironbirds’ final run of the game.

GOOD BYE HOME RUN, CREED WILLEMS @CreedWillems11 sends one into the stratosphere to give the 'Birds a 3-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/QPN0QhQs1c — Aberdeen IronBirds (@IronBirds) April 10, 2024

Box Score

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

The Shorebirds raced out to an early 2-0 lead on Tuesday, but couldn’t find any more runs as Salem came from behind for a 5-2 victory. Delmarva started the scoring in the bottom of the third. With two on and two out, catcher Aneudis Mordán launched the first pitch he saw into left field, driving both runners home and giving Delmarva a 2-0 lead.

From that point on, the Shorebirds continued to rack up hits, but couldn’t turn any of them into runs. After two singles and a stolen base in the fourth, Delmarva had runners at the corner with only one out. However, the next two batters struck out and grounded out, leaving both runners stranded and the score stuck at 2-0. The Shorebirds again had a pair of base runners in the bottom of the seventh, but again saw those runners stranded after an inning-ending groundout.

After a strong first three innings from starter Riley Cooper, Delmarva’s bullpen couldn’t hold onto the lead. In the fifth, reliever Randy Berigüete gave up a one-out double followed by back-to-back singles which allowed Salem to tie things at 2-2. Harif Frias took over for Berigüete in the sixth, and gave up another three runs on two hits and three walks—all while only getting four outs.

Two-way player Grabiel Salazar and reliever Brayner Sánchez pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to close out the game, but by that point the damage was done. Offensively, Mordán and 3B Anderson De Los Santos led the way with two singles apiece.

Box Score

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk Tides vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, 6:35pm ET. Chayce McDermott vs. Tanner Tully

Bowie Baysox at Hartford Yard Goats, 7:10pm ET. Seth Johnson vs. TDB

Aberdeen IronBirds vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks, 7:05pm ET. Zach Fruit vs. Rodney Theophile

Delmarva Shorebirds vs. Salem Red Sox, 7:05pm ET. Nestor German vs. TBD