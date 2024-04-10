Wednesday Bird Droppings: Happy Holliday

Good morning, Birdland!

It’s a Holliday in Baltimore (and also Boston because the Orioles are frustratingly on the road the next two games). Jackson Holliday is getting called up to the show, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and then confirmed by every one else.

The 20-year-old Holliday should have made the Opening Day roster after a huge spring. Instead, the O’s sent him to Triple-A for two weeks to play second base more and face additional left-handed pitching. Those 72 innings at second and 4-for-10 performance against southpaws must have been impressive!

Regardless, here’s here now! And the Orioles can even claim they weren’t worried about service time at all. As long as Holliday doesn’t get a surprising demotion at some point in the season (which is possible, a la Grayson Rodriguez), he has enough time to earn a full year of service time, no matter where he finishes in Rookie of the Year voting.

Of course, the Orioles have not announced this promotion just yet, so we are left guessing what the corresponding move will be for a few hours. The logical choice would be a DFA of Tony Kemp. He seems like a lovely guy, but everything he offers is redundant on this roster, and the quality would be much lower than some alternative options. Let the guy enjoy his $1 million after playing in only five games.

It is entirely possible that Mike Elias has something else up his sleeve. Perhaps someone is injured? An IL stint would open up a roster spot without losing anyone. We know Elias does not like to lose players in-season. Or he could get really wacky and demote a pitcher, someone with an option like Jonathan Heasley. That would put the O’s one arm short, but would buy them an extra day or two to make a long-term decision.

Whatever move they make to correspond with Holliday coming up will be worth it! It is entirely possible he struggles in some aspects out of the gate—that’s kind of what you expect—but it should not be long before he is making a massive impact day-to-day, whether that be at the plate, on the bases, or in the infield.

The Orioles are about to get even better.

Links

Orioles’ Kyle Bradish: Heading out on rehab assignment | CBS Sports

Well, this is a surprise! Starting a rehab assignment and finishing a rehab assignment are not the same thing, as we learned from Dillon Tate last year. But this is a pretty big first step, and since rehabs can only last 20 30 days, Bradish might be back much sooner than many (myself included!) were expecting.

The stories of Jackson Holliday’s childhood, as told by his father’s teammates | The Baltimore Banner

Holliday was not built in a lab exactly, but he was raised in an ideal baseball-playing environment.

Irvin eager for another chance to start in Boston | Roch Kubatko

John Means is already rehabbing, and Bradish is getting close. Cole Irvin won’t get too many more turns to prove that he can stick in the rotation unless he really goes out there and shoves.

Cowser’s historic day backs Burnes’ 7-inning gem | Orioles.com

Left field seems to be a full on platoon at this point, but if Colton Cowser keeps on performing at the plate against righties the Orioles might need to let him face some lefties too.

5 things to know about Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday ahead of his MLB debut | The Baltimore Sun

This list is not for the readers of Camden Chat, but it’s still nice to get a refresh on the basics. It’s like stretching before a workout.

