Jackson Holliday set to make debut as Orioles second baseman

It’s no surprise that Jackson Holliday is in the Orioles lineup on the day that he was brought up to the team. They wouldn’t have brought him up to have him on the bench right away. There’s still something thrilling about getting to see him in there and knowing that this is going to be a regular sight for a while to come.

The pressure will not be high for Holliday to produce, at least not initially. He’ll work into the big league lineup as the last batter in the order. We can all hope that he’ll play his way higher shortly. Here’s how the team lines up as yet another #1 in MLB prospect makes his debut for the Orioles:

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - RF Ryan O’Hearn - DH Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Cedric Mullins - CF Colton Cowser - LF Jordan Westburg - 3B Jackson Holliday - 2B

That’s a fun lineup, a nice blend of guys who produced last year and guys who Orioles fans can hope will be part of a wave that is producing for several years beyond now. It’s a mostly Orioles-grown lineup, too. Only Santander and O’Hearn have ever been in any other organization. They’ll be going up against Boston’s Kutter Crawford, who’s allowed just one earned run in 10.2 innings this season after a 4.04 ERA (113 ERA+) in 31 games a year ago.

Holliday is the second baseman for his debut. That figures to be his primary position. As time goes along, it’ll be interesting to see how often they get him some time at shortstop.

Pitching for the Orioles is Cole Irvin. I don’t feel like being negative in this fun article about Holliday’s debut, so let’s just move on.

As you’ve probably already heard, Holliday has been assigned the number 7 by the team. That was his dad’s number for a long time in St. Louis. Here in Baltimore, that’s a number that has primarily been associated with Cal Ripken Sr, with a long tenure by Mark Belanger from 1966-81.

Number 7 has not been worn by an Orioles player since Billy Ripken wore it in 1988, and seems to have been unofficially retired unless the right player came along. Here’s Holliday, debuting at the age of 20 just like Cal Ripken Jr. did, looking like he’s going to be part of the Orioles infield for quite some time. A spokesman for the Ripken family told The Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka that they “are thrilled that Jackson is wearing #7.” The decision received individual blessings from Cal and from Billy.

This is territory that Orioles fans have not been in for a long time. It’s not like we have to hope that Holliday’s arrival marks the start of a great era of O’s baseball. That already happened and you can probably pin it to Rutschman’s own debut close to two years ago. What we can hope is that Holliday can keep things closer to the high level we saw in 2023.

From Holliday’s scouting report, there’s plenty to excite fans once he gets acclimated to facing MLB competition. Rutschman and Henderson took some early lumps and we can probably expect the same from Holliday. Worth noting that fellow young top prospect Jacksons Chourio and Merrill are currently OPSing .788 and .803 for the Brewers and Padres respectively. Maybe Holliday can join them in starting off strong. Whatever happens with Holliday tonight, things have already been fun and now they’re getting even more fun.