Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 7:10pm

Nothing more can be said at this point. This game will hopefully go down as a trivia question in relation to a whole lot of important Orioles history. When did Jackson Holliday debut? What position did he play? Who were the Orioles playing? Who was the opposing pitcher? All could be worth remembering one day.

Of course, none of those answers will matter if Holliday doesn’t at least approach his sky high expectations. But scouts seem quite confident that he will be one of the game’s greats, and all of his minor league performances to date back that up

Holliday will get eased into things tonight, batting at the bottom of the order. That’s a role he may only have for a short while, however. He feels like a perfect fit atop the lineup at some point this season.

The lineup that Brandon Hyde has etched out around Holliday for tonight is remarkably homegrown. Seven of the starters are Orioles draft picks, and Anthony Santander has been with the organization since he was 22 years old. Not only that, but it looks quite formidable as well. That is a testament to the work that both Mike Elias and the previous regime led by Dan Duquette did to bring in talent and the work that the current player development staff has done to make so many of these players into productive big leaguers.

This should be a fun one!

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson, SS Adley Rutschman, C Anthony Santander, RF Ryan O’Hearn, DH Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Cedric Mullins, CF Colton Cowser, LF Jordan Westburg, 3B Jackson Holliday, 2B

LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Red Sox lineup

Jarren Duran, LF Tyler O’Neill, RF Rafael Devers, 3B Triston Casas, 1B Romy Gonzalez, SS Pablo Reyes, 2B Masatala Yoshida, DH Connor Wong, C Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

RHP Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.84 ERA)