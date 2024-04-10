Westburg hits key homer, O’s beat Red Sox 7-5 in Holliday debut

The Orioles began the Jackson Holliday era with a win, beating the Red Sox 7-5 at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The story coming into this game was Holliday, and for good reason. The kid has the makings of a superstar. His batting line in this game won’t look great (0-for-4, two strikeouts, one RBI), but he did it. The first MLB game is out of the way, and now he can start to settle in. As the Orioles demonstrated in this game, they don’t need Holliday to be otherworldly in order to win games. They already had plenty of talent to do that. But he can allow them to access another level. It might just take him some time to get acclimated. Take all the time you need!

Onto the rest of the game...

It was tough sledding for the Orioles against Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. Despite working four walks against the righty, the O’s just could not breakthrough. It took until the fourth inning for them to even have a legitimate scoring chance.

In that frame, Ryan O’Hearn got the threat going with a two-out walk. A Ryan Mountcastle single put runners on the corners, and then Cedric Mullins walked on four pitches to load the bases for Colton Cowser. The rookie was unable to recreate his magic from game one, striking out to leave three ducks on the pond.

The Orioles got even closer to scoring in the fifth, and had there been a better umpire behind the plate they would have done so. Once again, the Birds loaded up the bags, this time for O’Hearn. The DH quickly went up 3-0 and had Crawford on the ropes. The pitch that followed was a sweeper that appeared to be a least an inch off the inside of the plate, but the home plate ump threw the Red Sox a lifeline and called it a strike. What should have been a run-scoring walk ended up as an inning-ending groundout instead.

Meanwhile, the Orioles starter Cole Irvin wasn’t having his best night. The lefty got through the opening two innings easily enough before suffering some bad luck in the third.

With a runner on first and two out, Irvin got Tyler O’Neill to hit a pop up into shallow right-center field. Unfortunately, the outfield was playing deep. Holliday, the second baseman, had the best shot at making the catch, but it wasn’t going to be easy, and ultimately he just couldn’t get camped under it. The ball fell in and the baserunner, Jarren Duran, was booking it all the way from first base and scored on the bloop to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Boston was back to scoring in the fourth. A pair of singles got the trouble started quickly, but Irvin nearly escaped by retiring the next two hitters. He couldn’t sit down Connor Wong, though. He poked a ball through the right side of the infield to score a pair and make it 3-0.

Irvin’s night wrapped up after the fifth inning. That’s where Triston Cases put the finishing touches on Boston’s scoring for the game. The first baseman launched a two-run homer to score Rafael Devers and push the lead to 5-0.

No one will be thrilled with Irvin’s performance. Over five innings he allowed five runs on seven hits, three walks, and four strikeouts. His season ERA over two starts is now 8.10. It’s not the type of start he needs to make in order to maintain a spot in the rotation once John Means is ready to roll. Fortunately for Irvin, the Orioles bats would come alive in the sixth inning.

It turns out that all they needed was to face the Red Sox bullpen. With Crawford on the bench, the Birds got busy.

They began the sixth inning with four straight hits. Mountcastle singled, as did Mullins. A fielding error from O’Neill in right field allowed both runners to get an extra base on the Mullins knock and put two in scoring position. Up stepped Cowser, who got the key hit this time, scoring both runners on a single. Jordan Westburg followed with a double to once again put a pair in scoring position. Holliday came to the plate with his first RBI chance, and he took it, grounding out to the right side of the infield and bringing home Cowser. That ended up being the only runs they scored in the inning, which was disappointing given how well things started. But a two-run deficit is much better than five runs.

Major League RBI No. 1 for Jackson Holliday. pic.twitter.com/5Xj2so5dll — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2024

And it wouldn’t matter anyway because the bats were banging again in the seventh, with an assist from a tough inning behind the plate for Wong. O’Hearn got it going with a one-out single, scooted to second on a passed ball, and then to third on a wild pitch. Mountcastle walked and Mullins got on board via a catcher’s interference to load the bases. With Cowser batting, reliever Chris Martin uncorked his second wild pitch of the inning. O’Hearn scampered home, and the other runners all moved up a base. Cowser couldn’t get anyone else home, but Westburg picked up the slack. The O’s third baseman hit an absolute bomb to deep centerfield, just clearing the Green Monster.

Jordan Westburg DEMOLISHES this baseball for the lead! pic.twitter.com/NHrVw4L9so — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2024

The Earl Weaver special emptied the bases, put the O’s up 7-5, and what was waiting for Westburg back in the dugout? An old friend.

You asked. The Homer Hose is back. pic.twitter.com/wu3mdaieBf — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) April 11, 2024

The Dong Bong is back, folks! The Orioles are officially ditching the bicycle-themed celebrations from the opening week and instead heading back to the water park for 2024. It just feels right.

While it may have taken the offense a few innings to get going, they eventually accomplished the mission. They made Crawford work, got him out of the game early, and then slashed away at the bullpen. In the end they compiled seven runs on nine hits and five walks to go with a pair of errors from Boston. That will get the job done most days, including here. But if we want to pick nits, they gotta do a little better than 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Orioles bullpen was flawless behind Irvin. Mike Baumann struck out three in his lone inning. Keegan Akin, who is apparently very good now, racked up four K’s across two innings, and Craig Kimbrel looked like his vintage self with two strikeouts in his second save of the season. Cowser contributed some key defense in the late innings, snagging a double away from Romy González off of the massive left field wall.

This was a fun night of baseball! Holliday is up, the homer hose has returned to our lives, and the Orioles are winners. Times are good in Birdland.