Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are undefeated in the Jackson Holliday era

Hello, friends.

Jackson Holliday is here. The homer hose is back. Keegan Akin is pitching multiple clutch innings late in games. Jordan Westburg can’t stop getting big home runs. The Orioles have had some bad games so far this year and they’re still 7-4 after coming from behind to win last night’s game, 7-5. The O’s passed Boston for second place in the AL East and sit two games behind the Yankees in the division.

Check out Tyler Young’s recap of last night’s game for more from Holliday’s debut. It honestly wasn’t even too great of a game for Holliday, as he has yet to collect his first big league hit and he featured in one play that looked bad for him, though I think it was more Cedric Mullins’s fault for not getting into position to call Holliday off. It wasn’t even a great game for the Orioles, at least until the sixth inning when they started their comeback.

The great thing about the 2024 Orioles is there’s so much other exciting talent around that they don’t need Holliday to carry this team. It’ll be fun if Holliday is able to blossom into the player that his minor league performance and his overall prospect stock has led us all to believe that he might be. Every key hitter is back from last year’s 101 win team. The O’s have won the games that they’ve won so far even though none of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, or Mullins have gotten it going yet.

Others have picked up the slack, including a bullpen that, notwithstanding two regrettable walkoffs in Pittsburgh, has brought something good into 2024. At least initially, it seems like my offseason-long belief that the Orioles should dump Akin and Jacob Webb at the earliest opportunity might have been a premature opinion.

The guys are getting stuff done. They are having fun doing it. Along with the hose making its return, there’s general silliness coming from having a team where people just like each other, such as Colton Cowser - who’s now been dubbed “the Milkman” by Ben McDonald - appearing with a single bottle of water while Westburg was being interviewed after last night’s game, dumping the bottle on Westburg, then shouting, “I love this guy!” before departing.

The series in Boston concludes with a 7:10 scheduled start tonight. The Orioles have the opportunity to sweep, if they can pull off another win. Grayson Rodriguez makes his third start of the year, and if he can make it a third good one, the O’s should have a good chance at a victory. It would be nice if the offense could stop stinking in the early innings of games, though. The O’s will face Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock, who has allowed just one run over 9.1 innings in his first two starts.

Around the blogO’sphere

For his family, Jackson Holliday’s debut brings a flood of emotions, and a sense of history repeating (The Baltimore Banner)

Hear from Holliday’s dad, mom, and grandfather in this one. You could be forgiven for thinking that this was written in the stars.

Holliday talks about making it to the majors (School of Roch)

“My dad showed me a text message from Michael Phelps, so that was kind of cool,” Jackson Holliday said. It’s nice to know that Phelps is still thinking about the Orioles. Also, how do you think that Phelps knows Holliday?

The Orioles promoting Jackson Holliday is a win-now move. He’ll help them do just that. (The Baltimore Sun)

Every game counts when you’re good! That’s why Holliday probably should have been on the Opening Day roster. But hey, better 12 days late than any more than that, and the O’s did OK without him.

‘Go get ‘em, kid’: Kemp shows support for Holliday in full circle moment (Orioles.com)

The Orioles designated Tony Kemp for assignment to make room for Holliday to join the team. Kemp was quite gracious about it in a social media post.

The Holliday name carries baseball history. Jackson is ready for his Orioles moment. (The Athletic)

This longer profile of Holliday includes some quotes from former teammates who’ve known for a while that he’d be something special.

Terrible MLB teams are pretty good at baseball (FanGraphs)

Dan Szymborski used his ZiPS model to figure out whether the Norfolk Tides (still with Holliday) could have a better record than any MLB teams. The answer was no, with Norfolk’s pitching staff being the main drag. They gave up another seven runs last night.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

The last time the Orioles won a game on April 11 was only one year ago. They won a slugfest over the Athletics, 12-8, with Ryan Mountcastle homering twice and tying a team record as he joined Jim Gentile and Eddie Murray as O’s with nine RBI in a single game.

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: 2014-15 outfielder Alejandro De Aza, 1992 infielder Steve Scarsone, 1981 four-game catcher Willie Royster, and 1962 pitcher Art Quirk.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you as well! Your birthday buddies for today include: surgeon James Parkinson (1755), wrestler Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes (1969), and actress Milly Alcock (2000).

On this day in history...

In 1713, one prong of the 12-year-old War of the Spanish Succession was concluded as France and Great Britain signed the Treaty of Utrecht. The result of the treaty is that Philip V was accepted as king of Spain as long as he renounced any claim to the throne of France.

In 1814, a different French-involve war came to an end as France concluded the Treaty of Fontainebleau with Austria, Russia, and Prussia. This closed the War of the Sixth Coalition, as Napoleon Bonaparte was forced to abdicate the throne.

In 1951, during the Korean War, President Harry Truman relieved WWII-era general Douglas MacArthur of his command of American forces in the theater of the war.

In 1970, the Apollo 13 mission launched.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on April 11. Have a safe Thursday. Go O’s!