Orioles minor league recap 4/11: Winless night down on the farm

Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders 7, Norfolk Tides 3

The first day of the post-Jackson Holliday era in Norfolk was not ideal. The Holliday-less lineup scored three times in the first three innings, and that was it. Coby Mayo’s double was the team’s only extra-base hit, and Mayo was also the only Tide with more than one hit. Heston Kjerstad went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored. Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers both went hitless, although Stowers did work a pair of walks.

Chayce McDermott threw 92 pitches over 4.1 innings while allowing three runs. Walks were his big issue. He handed out five free passes, struck out four, and allowed five hits. Nick Vespi looked good in his 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out four. Wandisson Charles took the loss after giving up a two-run homer in his lone inning. Bryan Baker had a poor night as well, giving up two runs in the ninth inning.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats 8, Bowie Baysox 0

The Baysox had traffic on the bases—eight hits, four walks, and an error from their opponent—but they went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position and ultimately got shut out. Samuel Basallo went 2-for-5 with two strikeouts. Dylan Beavers added two hits, including a double. Donta’ Williams and John Rhodes recorded one double apiece.

Bowie starter Seth Johnson didn’t last long. He racked up 60 pitches across just two innings, giving up two runs on three hits, four walks, and three strikeouts. After a scoreless inning from Dylan Heid, Carlos Tavera had a nightmare outing. The righty recorded just one out, but gave up five runs (four earned) on three hits and a walk plus a fielding error from shortstop Frederick Bencosme. The pitching improved from there. Houston Roth recorded all five of his outs via strikeout, Trey McGough went two hitless frames, and Kyle Virbitsky was perfect in his one inning.

High-A: Wilmington Blue Rocks 6, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Finally a starting performance that went well! Zach Fruit tossed just four innings, but they were quality. He allowed only one run on five hits and four strikeouts. The bullpen was slightly less effective. Teddy Sharkey gave up two runs in just one-third of an inning. Hayden Nierman cleaned things up for 1.2 scoreless innings, but then Juan De Los Santos allowed a run on one hit and two walks. Yaqui Rivera cam on for the final two innings. He went 1-2-3 in the eighth, but then hit a snag in the ninth. He gave up one run on a single, a hit by pitch, and two throwing errors (one of which was his own).

Tavian Josenberger led the offense with three hits and a run scored atop the lineup. Hudson Haskin had the team’s only extra-base hit and both of their RBI. The only other hitters to get on base were Jalen Vasquez and Redd Trimble, who both singled and walked.

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 9, Delmarva Shorebirds 5

Nestor German set a nice base for the Orioles’ pitching staff. He worked three scoreless innings, walking two and striking out three. But that became a distant memory as Braxton Bragg gave up five runs in his 1.1 innings on five hits, including a home run, two walks, and two strikeouts. Alejandro Méndez and Dominic Freeberge combined for 3.1 scoreless innings in the middle of the game. But it was a tough day for Jiorgeny Casimiri as he struggled to allow four runs on four hits, three walks, and two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

The Delmarva offense had an OK day, but it just couldn’t keep up with Salem. Every member of the lineup got on base at least once. Thomas Sosa and Douglas Hodo III both went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Sosa’s hit was a double. Hodo added a stolen base as well.

