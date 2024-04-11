On Wednesday night, the future of the Orioles arrived

Asked for his thoughts after a 7-5 come-from-behind win over the Red Sox—the Orioles’ fifth comeback win in 11 games—manager Brandon Hyde commented, “That was a pretty young team out there.” Meanwhile, the MASN broadcast played a song that called out, “The Moment is Now.” Not a great tune, but a pretty good image for Wednesday’s game.

The Orioles’ youth movement has arrived.

Wednesday night’s win at Fenway Park featured key contributions from Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, and Jackson Holliday. None of the five were pro ball players before the Baltimore Orioles turned a page and hired new GM Mike Elias late in 2019. None except Adley Rutschman, were even old enough to drink at the time.

Today, the team is unimaginable without them.

Jackson Holliday, perhaps the most hyped of the bunch, was definitely the focus in all the buildup to Wednesday night’s game. Drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2022, Holliday raced through the Orioles farm system, arriving in Baltimore in under two years, after just 583 career MiLB at-bats (for comparison, bona fide stars Juan Soto had 483 and Bryce Harper 579).

So much Holliday hype. After that, what MLB debut could measure up? The No. 1 prospect in baseball had an 0-for-4 day, but there were a few nice signs.

In the second inning, Holliday initiated a slick 4-6-3 double play, showing soft hands while flipping a grounder from Boston’s Masataka Yoshida to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who threw to first to complete the twin killing.

Holliday also drove in his first big league RBI in the sixth inning, stepping up to the plate with two men in scoring position, no outs, and the Orioles down 5-2. Holliday chopped an 0-1 pitch to the right side of the infield to score Colton Cowser from third, notching his first RBI and cutting the Red Sox’s lead to two.

Just before that play, Cowser, the Orioles’ first round pick in 2021, had singled in two runs to get his team on the board and within striking distance in the sixth inning. Cowser has six RBI in his last two games and is hitting .421 (8-for-19) on the season, a far cry from his 7-for-61 debut last season. People have commented on the strides he’s made both at the plate and on the field. And on Wednesday night, Cowser also chipped in two massive catches in left field, including this one, which kept the Red Sox from clawing back the lead.

Jordan Westburg, the 30th pick in 2020, may be the least heralded of the bunch right now. But the soft-spoken infielder went 2-for-3, and had the biggest blow of the game in one of its biggest spots. In the seventh inning, with the Orioles down 5-3 after mounting a comeback, Westy fell behind 0-2 in the count against the Red Sox’s bona fide tall person Chris Martin (not this one), then fought the count back to 2-2. Offered up a fastball, Westburg crushed it, launching one of the longest home runs of his career, 432 feet over the Green Monster, a majestic blast that gave the Orioles a 7-5 lead, and eventually, a game and a series win.

And yes, it was a relatively quiet night for Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ two first picks in 2019. Now the Orioles’ backstop and shortstop, respectively, Adley went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, while Gunnar walked and hit a 110-mph triple.

But don’t imagine this team’s turnaround could have happened without them, though—especially not Adley, who debuted in May 2022 for an Orioles team that was nine games under .500, and well out of contention. With Adley, down the stretch, the Orioles went 67-54 over the remainder of the season, playing themselves into contenders for a postseason slot. Since he’s been on the roster, the team hasn’t been swept in regular season play, period.

“I think how it looks tonight is probably going to be how we’re going to go for a while, and a majority of nights,” manager Brandon Hyde said. Everyone should listen to the skipper. Get used to the new-look Orioles. They might be here for a while.