Orioles Game #12 game thread: at Red Sox, 7:10

The Orioles have already done a good job of ruining the home opening series for Boston by winning two out of the first three games of the series. They have a chance to fully ruin it if they can pick up a sweep with a win in the finale on Thursday night. Wouldn’t that be fun?

As it is, the Orioles have not lost a series against any AL East opponent for more than a full year, having gone 11-0-4 in intradivision series since they dropped two of three to the Yankees from April 7-9 last year. That has already continued regardless of what happens in this game. It’s been a fun complete reversal from the dismal records against East contenders in the dark years.

The O’s would need the sweep to stay ahead of the Red Sox in the standings, for now. Wednesday’s win in Jackson Holliday’s debut brought the O’s up over Boston into second place, but that’s only by a margin of a half of a game. The O’s will fall right back down if they don’t get the sweep. This Thursday night game also comes as the Yankees are off, so the O’s will have a chance to make up a half-game on the leaders of the division - or a chance to lose the same amount.

Here’s how the two teams will line up for the series finale:

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - RF Ryan O’Hearn - DH Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Cedric Mullins - CF Colton Cowser - LF Jordan Westburg - 3B Jackson Holliday - 2B

This lineup PLUS Grayson Rodriguez as the Orioles starting pitcher gives it even more oomph than what we got last night, in terms of the young O’s talent on display. There won’t be quite the circus since it’s not Holliday’s first game, but we’re still pretty close, and still looking for his first MLB hit. Maybe some of that magical feeling will keep carrying on for a while.

Former Orioles legend Adam Jones took to Twitter earlier today to ask how long people think it’ll take before Holliday gets his first hit. Jones, whose big league career also started at age 20, was hitless in his first three games with Seattle in 2006.

It’s the same lineup in the same order from Wednesday night. Before Holliday’s debut, manager Brandon Hyde said that the lineup is “probably going to be how we’re going to go for a while and a majority of nights.” Tough luck for Austin Hays and Ramón Urías to get squeezed out, but hey, they’ve really sucked so far this season.

The Orioles scored seven runs with this lineup, so that was certainly a good output. Not scoring until the sixth inning was a bit frustrating. Perhaps the Orioles can fare better against tonight’s Red Sox starting pitcher, Garrett Whitlock, than they did Kutter Crawford in last night’s game. Probably don’t want to count on complete Red Sox defensive clownery to let them back in the game again.

Red Sox lineup

Jarren Duran - CF Tyler O’Neill - LF Masataka Yoshida - DH Triston Casas - 1B Wilyer Abreu - RF Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Reese McGuire - C David Hamilton - SS Pablo Reyes - 3B

The starting pitcher, Whitlock, has allowed only one run through 9.1 innings over his first two starts this season. In his most recent start, he crossed the 100 pitch threshold after only 4.1 innings against the Angels. The pitch count was driven up in part by four walks. The O’s have drawn the fewest walks of any AL team.