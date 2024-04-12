Friday Bird Droppings: It’s time for Jackson Holliday’s Camden Yards debut

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

What a difference a few days makes, huh?

When the Orioles finished the first stop of their road trip on Sunday, a gut-wrenching loss to the Pirates for their second straight walkoff defeat, a portion of O’s fandom was in shambles. The Birds were “merely” 5-4, their offense had gone radio silent, and the team didn’t exactly look like the powerhouse that ran roughshod over the American League a season ago.

Just four days later, the vibes couldn’t be more immaculate. The O’s embarrassed the Red Sox in their home-opening series, sweeping the three games, the last two of which involved dramatic late-inning comebacks. The Orioles found their bats and continued to pitch well while the Red Sox fumbled the ball all over the field. Colton Cowser began to get regular playing time and broke out with a sensational series, including a two-homer game in last night’s wacky finale. And baseball’s top prospect, Jackson Holliday, arrived in the majors with much fanfare, instantly transforming the Orioles lineup before he’s even gotten a hit.

Oh, and the Homer Hose is back! It’s starting to look more and more like 2023 again.

Now the Orioles head back to Baltimore with a full head of steam and a sure-to-be-lively Friday night crowd ready to greet their new superstar in the making. They’ll first match up against the Brewers — where Corbin Burnes, DL Hall, and Joey Ortiz will each play against their former teams — followed by three against the Twins. Holliday, who got off to a slow start offensively in his first two games in Boston, will get his first hit at some point on this homestand, and probably won’t stop there.

This homestand is shaping up to be a lot of fun. Let’s just make sure nothing happens in these next six games that make those immaculate vibes turn sour again, OK, guys?

Links

Cowser homers twice and Orioles post sixth comeback win - School of Roch

It will never not be hilarious to me that the Orioles won because the Red Sox shortstop forgot to touch second base on a routine double play grounder.

Orioles acquire pitcher Yohan Ramírez from Mets for cash considerations - BaltimoreBaseball.com

The O’s have added a new reliever who currently holds an 11.81 ERA. So naturally the Orioles will turn him into an All-Star.

Soaking in the baseball history at Fenway Park with Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser - The Baltimore Banner

Danielle Allentuck accompanied Holliday and Cowser as they followed the time-honored tradition of signing their names inside the Green Monster. They both resisted the temptation to be the guy who signs his name in the biggest letters possible and blocks out dozens of other names.

Why Cal Ripken Jr. felt Jackson Holliday was the right player to bring No. 7 back - The Baltimore Banner

Surprisingly to me, Cal apparently didn’t know until two days ago that his dad’s number had been unofficially retired. Once Holliday is done with it, maybe the number will be officially retired.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! And a very happy 95th birthday to Mel Held, a right-hander who pitched in four games for the 1956 Orioles, his only MLB experience. Enjoy your day, Mr. Held! Other former Orioles born on April 12 include righties Shintaro Fujinami (30) and Brad Brach (38) along with the late catcher Charley Lau (b. 1933, d. 1984) and lefty Bill Wight (b. 1922, d. 2007).

On this date in 2013, the Orioles ran themselves into a 4-6-5-6-5-3-4 triple play in a frustrating loss at Yankee Stadium. With runners at first and second, Manny Machado hit a grounder to second. Robinson Canó tossed to second for the first out, then shortstop Jayson Nix turned and spun to third, where Alexi Casilla had not yet reached the base. Casilla got caught in a rundown, eventually getting thrown out just as Machado tried to advance to second, where he was tagged out by Canó, the guy who had started the whole play. Ugh.

And on this date in 1966, Frank Robinson made his Orioles debut after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Reds over the winter. The early signs were promising. The star outfielder crushed a home run in the fifth inning and went 2-for-4 to help lead the O’s to a 5-4, 13-inning Opening Day win in Boston, kicking off Frank’s Triple Crown campaign and the Orioles’ first championship season.