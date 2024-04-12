Orioles minor league recap 4/12: Means makes third rehab start, Bradish throws live BP

Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders 4, Norfolk Tides 3

John Means made his third rehab appearance during an afternoon start for Norfolk. Means allowed two runs, two hits, struck out three and walked a batter. His fastball averaged around 91 MPH, and he allowed a solo homer in the second inning.

Nolan Hoffman pitched a clean fourth before Bruce Zimmermann worked the final five frames. Zimmermann limited the Railriders to two runs on two hits. He struck out six, walked three, and officially took the loss for the Tides.

The Norfolk offense looked mortal once again without Jackson Holliday. The Tides tallied eight hits but only scored in the fourth inning. Catcher Michael Pérez launched a three-run shot to briefly provide Norfolk the lead. Pérez, Daniel Johnson and Noelberth Romero all notched multi-hit games. Connor Norby, Heston Kjerstad, Kyle Stowers and Coby Mayo combined to go 2-for-16 with Stowers and Mayo both recording a double.

Double-A: Bowie Baysox vs. Hartford Yard Goats PPD — Rain

The game was postponed “due to weather and unplayable field conditions.” The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 9, Wilmington Blue Rocks 1

Kyle Bradish was set to begin a rehab assignment with Aberdeen, but he threw live batting practice instead due to the poor weather forecast.

The IronBirds did play, and Cameron Weston stole the show. The eighth-round draft pick from 2022 did not allow a hit or a walk in five innings. Weston struckout nine batters and only threw 58 pitches in the win. Edgar Portes followed with four innings of one run ball. Portes allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out two.

Matthew Etzel accounted for half of Aberdeen’s hits with a 5-for-5 night. Etzel somehow managed to escape the game without an RBI, but he scored twice. Creed Willems drove in three with an Earl Weaver special in the fourth inning.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled and walked in five trips. Jalen Vasquez reached base three times with a single and two free passes, and Isaac De León drove in a pair with a two-out double.

Low-A: Salem Red Sox 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 4 F/10

Brayan Hernandez tied the game at four with a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth, but Salem secured the game in extra innings. Delmarva nearly escaped with just one run allowed in the tenth, but Jared Beck allowed a three-run homer to put the game out of reach.

Delmarva recorded only five hits. Aron Estrada marked the only extra base knock with an RBI-double in the third.

