Grayson Rodriguez is leveling up

Despite Corbin Burnes’s Cy Young pedigree, Kyle Bradish’s Cy Young caliber 2023 and John Means impeccable resume, it is almost an undeniable fact that Grayson Rodriguez is the Orioles starter with the highest ceiling. After all, when you’re starting playoff games at 23 while throwing 100-mph fastballs past major leaguers, that speaks to something special.

When Burnes was 23 he was a rookie reliever who couldn’t even sniff the Milwaukee bullpen. Bradish spent his age-23 season at the Bowie alternate site after the minor league season was lost to the pandemic. And Means at 23 was struggling his way through 18 starts with the Baysox and looked far from a major league rotation. By comparison, Grayson is not just ahead of the curve, the curve is barely visible in his rearview mirror.

And yet, despite debuting as a full-fledged member of the Orioles rotation at 23 and despite dominating the American League over the back half of the 2023 season, G-Rod clearly needed to take additional steps to keep improving and reach his lofty potential. Birdland’s last glimpse of Rodriguez in 2023 was him getting unceremoniously yanked from a home playoff game after giving up five runs and only getting five outs. This past Saturday against the Angels, he tried to make sure that failure was erased from our collective memories.

Grayson Rodriguez went into this past offseason with the intention of leveling up his game, and his season debut against Los Angeles showed the early fruits of his labor. Against the Angels, we saw a G-Rod that not only was more confident in general, but clearly showed a greater trust in his secondary pitches.

As Rodriguez rose through the minor leagues, the scouting report always started with something to the tune of “electric fastball that he plays off of with a devastating changeup.” He was once seen as having the best change in all the minors and Saturday was the best feel he’s ever had for that pitch in the big leagues. He generated nine swings and misses off the off-speed pitch and had batters looking foolish in all counts. Just ask Aaron Hicks:

Grayson Rodriguez, Jiffy Lube Special. ‍ pic.twitter.com/HviMTZH9hz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 30, 2024

At times as a rookie, you could make the criticism that Rodriguez was throwing rather than pitching. Over his 10 starts in April and May we saw his willingness to throw every pitch in his arsenal—still relying on his fastball but going to his changeup, slider, curveball and cutter as he thought necessary. The only problem was, this five-pitch mix just didn’t work. Opponents teed off on his cutter and his inability to properly locate his heater made it all too easy for batter to lay off his off-speed offerings. He could no longer just throw the fastball by hitters like he did in the minors, and that seemed to affect how he sequenced all his pitches.

Grayson’s willingness to mix up his pitches waned after his recall from the minor leagues. After a late May demotion, G-Rod returned to the big leagues with a simpler approach. Despite being an early season pain point, he began to throw his fastball even more, going from 42% four seamers in April and May to 55.5% from July-September. He basically eliminated the cutter from his arsenal and let match ups dictate what his primary off-speed pitch would be. In 6.1 shutout innings against the Yankees last July, he threw 21.6% changeups to 18.6% breaking balls. Three starts later, while shutting down the Padres over seven innings, he threw 39% breaking balls to 21% changes. Two weeks after that against the White Sox, those splits reverse to 26% cambios and only 16% sliders and curves.

Despite clear improvements, Rodriguez didn’t seem to have a secondary offering that consistently missed bats. The big Texan had always been an elite strikeout pitcher during his rise through the minors, posting a minor league career K rate of almost 13 per nine innings. The biggest factor in racking up Ks is generating swings and misses and no singular pitch was consistently getting that job done. In some starts, batters were swinging through his slider more than 60% of the time, but the next one that number would drop into the 30s or 20s. We saw the same Whiff-rate roller coaster ride with his changeup and curveball.

This lack of consistency in his secondary pitches all came to a head in his implosion against the Rangers in the playoffs. Rodriguez would get ahead of Rangers batters and the opportunity was there begging him to tail a changeup away from a lefty or run a slider off the outside corner to a right. Time and time again he seemed to lack the confidence, so he’d keep flipping fastballs at a Rangers lineup that eventually timed him up. In 59 pitches against Texas, Grayson threw 44 fastballs, and that 75% heater rate was by far his highest of the season.

Figuring out how to make better use of his non-fastball pitches — especially his changeup — was always going to be the next step in Rodriguez’s evolution as a pitcher. G-Rod’s heater has a lot of natural arm-side run, especially when throwing inside on righties and away to lefties. That’s what makes his circle change such a devastating weapon when it’s on.

His good circle changes, like Rodriguez’s fastball, are going to tail back toward right-handed hitters and fade away from lefties. They allow him to live low and away to both righties and lefties, daring hitters to hit a pitch that comes out of the same arm slot as his fastball, just kind of floats there for a millisecond before dive-bombing downward as it crosses the plate. Right-on-right changeups aren’t usually a go-to pitch for most guys, but Rodriguez’s is good enough to make even Mike Trout look foolish.

Grayson Rodriguez is Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/wmhaOB8WMb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 30, 2024

Establishing that fastball/changeup super combo also makes everything easier with his breaking balls. G-Rod got three called strikes on his curveball vs. the Angels as hitters seemed hesitant to offer at the something that looked like neither the heater or change. He also embarrassed Miguel Sanó by throwing a curveball that looked like it’d land in the same spots as his changeups, before completely dropping out of the zone.

Grayson Rodriguez, Vicious 81mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/FOkYMV2CIS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 30, 2024

Grayson Rodriguez wasn’t the best pitcher of the Orioles’ opening series; that honor belonged to new ace Burnes. However, the fact that Rodriguez was legitimately in the conversation after Burnes tossed six innings of one hit, no walks and 11 Ks speaks volumes to the pitcher that G-Rod is. Not every start will come against a lineup as meek as the Angels, that can’t be ignored. But what else can’t be ignored is that Grayson Rodriguez is leveling up as he begins to attack his second season in the MLB. If he can repeat the approach we saw against LA, there are no heights Rodriguez can’t reach.