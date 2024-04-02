Tuesday Bird Droppings: It’s a walk off!

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! If you missed last night’s game, it was a close affair. I will be honest, I expected the Orioles to handle the Royals a little easier, but a win is a win. And just because the Royals are not expected to be good this year doesn’t mean they will be pushovers.

We got our first experience with new closer Craig Kimbrel and while he couldn’t get the save, it could have been worse. He was victim of a bloop hit and a fast baserunner, though he didn’t do himself any favors with his compete lack of holding runners on.

We also got our first walk-off home run of the year, courtesy of Jordan Westburg. He came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth hitless on the day. He went oppo into the center field seats to send the 12,666 fans home happy. You can read all of the game details in Alex Church’s recap. And don’t forget to vote for Most Birdland Player!

If you care about the minors. Norfolk was off yesterday but in the afternoon the rosters were announced for the other three minor-league teams in the system. Bowie’s roster will feature #2 prospect Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beavers, and one of my favorites, Frederick Bencosme.

Aberdeen will start the season with last year’s first-round pick, Enrique Bradfield, Jr. as well as Mac Horvath, Carter Baumler and someone named Zach Fruit. As for Delmarva, it’s a bit slimmer down there. Braylin Tavera and Luis De León, anyone?

Bowie, Aberdeen, and Delmarva all begin their seasons on Friday, April 5.

Links

Expectations should be higher for Orioles owner David Rubenstein - Baltimore Sun ($)

Jacob Calvin Meyer notes that everyone loves David Rubenstein simply because he is not John Angelos, but thinks that he shouldn't be judged against Angelos but rather against the other team owners.

Just play the hits: Why the Orioles chose their walk-up songs - The Baltimore Banner

I wanted this story to be a little more fun than it is, because I love hearing about walk up songs. But it's still good.

Gunnar Henderson does it all. The walks might prove most meaningful. - The Baltimore Banner

He's good. He's really, really good.

Hyde on Cowser: “I think you’re going to see him in there the next couple days, possibly a start tomorrow” - Blog

Orioles internet as a whole is not amused that Colton Cowser hasn't been more involved through the team's first four games. I get it, but I also say "Hey, it's only been four games." Brandon Hyde does plan to use him more often, maybe even today! If it doesn't rain.

Oakland activates Tyler Nevin, options Esteury Ruiz - Athletics Nation

If you missed the news, Tyler Nevin did not survive waivers and is no longer in the Orioles’ system.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have four Orioles birthday buddies. Pete Incaviglia turns 60 today! Inky’s 12-season career included parts of two years with the Orioles. He was traded to the Orioles along with Todd Zeile in the 1996 season and released halfway through 1997.

Also born on this day are pitcher Art Ceccarelli (b. 1930, d. 2012), who was with the Orioles in 1957; Gordon Jones (b. 1930, d. 1994), who played for them 1960-61; and Bobby Ávila (b. 1924, d. 2004), who appeared in 20 games for the Orioles in 1959.

On this day in 1976, the Orioles traded Don Baylor and others to the Athletics for Reggie Jackson. Jackson refused to report to the Orioles until they agreed to raise his salary to $200,000 and played his first game on May 2nd.

In 1999, the Orioles traded for Jeff Conine, who had been with the Royals. Conine spent four-plus seasons with the Orioles in his first stint and came back for a second in 2006.

In 1991, the Orioles reunited with Mike Flanagan after he spent just over three seasons with the Blue Jays. Flanagan spent the last year at Memorial Stadium as an outstanding relief pitcher, putting up a 2.38 ERA in 64 appearances.