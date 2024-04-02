Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Royals, 6:35

The Orioles pulled off two victories at once in their opening game of this series. They not only beat the Royals, but they also beat the rain, getting a full game in without any drops spoiling the festivities.

Tonight, they might not be as lucky. It’s been raining for much of the day and the forecast currently calls for at least a 60 percent chance of rain during game time. It could at least be a light enough drizzle that it won’t cause a delay, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be fun to play through. Don’t be surprised if you see some soggy, sloppy baseball tonight.

Cole Irvin makes his season debut for the Orioles after injuries to Kyle Bradish and John Means thrust him into the rotation. Irvin seemed like a revelation in his first two spring training appearances — pitching five scoreless innings and showing off increased velocity that had everyone in camp buzzing — before the wheels came off and he was tagged for 12 runs in his final 10.1 innings. Guess we’ll slow our roll on the Irvin hype train for now.

Exciting news: Colton Cowser is finally getting his first start of the year. Less exciting news: so is Tony Kemp. The two are replacing Austin Hays and Ramón Urías, who have been the Birds’ two worst hitters so far. Anthony Santander is DHing, perhaps to keep him off the wet grass, with Ryan O’Hearn manning right field against his former team.

Here’s hoping for another Orioles win and, ideally, no rain delays.

Orioles lineup:

SS Gunnar Henderson

C Adley Rutschman

DH Anthony Santander

1B Ryan Mountcastle

RF Ryan O’Hearn

CF Cedric Mullins

3B Jordan Westburg

LF Colton Cowser

2B Tony Kemp

LHP Cole Irvin

Royals lineup:

3B Maikel Garcia

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

DH Salvador Perez

LF Nelson Velázquez

RF Hunter Renfroe

CF Garrett Hampson

C Freddy Fermin

2B Nick Loftin

RHP Alec Marsh