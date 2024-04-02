Orioles can’t get the offense going in 4-1 loss to Royals

On a cold, dreary night at Camden Yards, the Orioles played a soggy, uninspiring game against the Royals. Starter Cole Irvin had an underwhelming season debut and the Orioles’ bats were completely shut down by Alec Marsh, who last year pitched to a 5.69 ERA in 17 games. The end result was a 4-1 loss in a pretty forgettable game.

Cole Irvin is in the starting rotation because of the injury to Kyle Bradish and the delay to John Means’s season, and he didn’t have his best night. Irvin began giving up hits almost immediately, although in his defense they were nearly all ground ball singles to start. I generally don’t get too worked up about ground ball singles, but when there are four of them plus a walk just 1.1 innings into his game, it’s not ideal.

He got around the two singles in the first inning but wasn’t so lucky in the second. He issued a one-out walk before back-to-back singles resulted in the first run of the game for the Royals. The Royals finally got a hit on a ball in the air when the next batter, Maikel Garcia, lined a double to left field. Two runs scored the the Orioles were in a quick 3-0 hole.

Two innings later, Irvin issued another walk and again Garcia made him pay. He launched a ball to right-center field. Playing right field tonight was Ryan O’Hearn. It wouldn’t have been an easy play, but it did look catchable for some right fielders. Just not O’Hearn, who made a weird awkward leap as the ball bounced past him. The Royals’ fourth run of the game came in and Garcia landed on third with a triple.

Irvin pitched a scoreless fifth to close out his night and had a final pitching line of 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 3 K. Four runs in five innings is never good, but he was just a few ground balls in different locations and a better right fielder from a much different outing.

Four runs was more than enough to beat the Orioles tonight, who were not at their best at the plate to say the least. Alec Marsh might as well have been prime Greg Maddux. Marsh retired the first six batters before Jordan Westburg doubled to left field to start the third inning. His bestie Colton Cowser, making his first start of the season, followed with a double of his own. Westburg scored and it felt like maybe the Orioles were in business.

They were not in business. Marsh got right back to dominating with the very next batter and did not allow another hit in his seven innings pitched. He retired five in a row, walked O’Hearn, then retired 10 more consecutive batters. There was little drama, just a lot of the batters doing nothing interesting. Marsh ended his night with a strikeout of Cedric Mullins, his fifth of the night. He needed just 76 pitches and only threw 22 balls.

The Orioles added on one more hit in the eighth inning after Marsh left. It was Cowser’s second hit of the night and small crowd let out a chorus of moos. The camera panned to one fan hilariously miming milking a cow.

There was a moment of excitement when Tony Kemp, also making his first start of the year, appeared to hit a double down the right field line. It was called foul but was very close. The Orioles asked for a review and the foul call stood. Alas. Kemp popped out and there were no more close calls for the offense. They went down 1-2-3 in the ninth inning to close out this dreary game.

The game did have some interesting points. Ryan Mountcastle continued to play excellent defense at first base with several very good plays. And the bullpen looked great. Dillon Tate, Jacob Webb, and Jonathan Heasley combined to pitch four scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed (both by Tate). Each pitcher struck out two.

There was also some fun news down in Norfolk, where they hit more home runs than the big league club had hits. Jackson Holliday, Connor Norby, Heston Kjerstad (twice!), and Kyle Stowers all went deep for the Tides in support of Cade Povich, who gave up just one hit in six shutout innings pitched.

It’s a day game tomorrow as the Orioles look to take their second series to start the season. Corbin Burnes is slated to make his second start of the season against Cole Ragans for the Royals. Game time is 1:05 ET.