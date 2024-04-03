Ryan Mountcastle appears poised to take another step forward

If you navigate to an individual player’s FanGraphs page, you’ll often find a small section titled Prospect Report. This section normally provides a rating on the 80/20 scale and a small blurb from when the player graduated from prospect status. If you happen to find your way to Ryan Mountcastle’s FanGraphs page, one thing stands out from his prospect report.

Graduation TLDR: As demonstrated by his 2020 big league showing, Mountcastle can really hit and he’s going to have to because he has zero defensive value.

Mountcastle entered the system as a first-round draft choice with a big bat and a giant question mark for a glove. The Orioles infamously tried Mountcastle at shortstop, third base, corner outfield and first base. The Florida native played some corner outfield at the major league level before eventually settling at first. Regardless of where he slotted, no one ever confused him with a glove-first player.

Still, that’s a little harsh for a random blurb still around four years later. Is it fair? Ask the guy who made this run-saving play Monday night.

Sure, it’s just one play, but Mountcastle has slowly developed a reputation as a skilled first baseman. The slugger went from a -4 Fielding Runs Above Average in 2022 to a +6 last season. His .997 fielding percentage at first base over 90 games represented a career best, and his 1.7 UZR was indicative of a defender that’s up to snuff.

Of course, the bat didn’t go anywhere. Mountcastle evened the score with a two-run homer and gave the Birds a late lead with an RBI single on Monday. He’s started the year strong by reaching base in eight of his first 18 plate appearances with seven RBIs.

Mountcastle resembles Anthony Santander as a talented hitter that can be overlooked due to all the young and exciting talent on the squad. Mountcastle has not performed with the same consistency as Santander over the last few years, but he’ll have an opportunity to do so this season.

The 27-year-old should have plenty of RBI opportunities with Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Santander slotting in before the cleanup spot. Talented players like Cedric Mullins, Ryan O’Hearn and Jordan Westburg sliding down the order should provide Mountcastle protection if he’s willing to take it.

Mountcastle ranked in just the fifth percentile of MLB with a 38.7 chase rate. Even the casual observer has noticed his willingness to chase down and away, but it’s not that simple for opposing pitchers. Mountcastle hits the ball hard—really hard—and the righty appears driven to win his prolonged battle with the left field wall.

I’m not about to sit here and predict that Mountcastle will be more patient at the plate this season. He’s never posted a walk percentage above eight, but a pair of early walks in the first two games can't be taken as a bad sign. He’s going to let it rip all season, and an average exit velocity in the 90s should help the cause.

Mountcastle is no stranger to hot starts after blasting five homers and slashing .289/.320/.711 in his first 11 games last season. His mid-season struggles and battle with vertigo were well documented, but his .360/.444/.540 line in August indicated things were just fine.

Mountcastle appears to have a firm grasp on everyday at bats with O’Hearn set to rotate in during favorable matchups. He’ll be 27-years-old for the duration of the season, and good health should allow Mountcastle a golden opportunity to hit his peak.

Henderson and Rutschman are hardly traditional table setters, but Mountcastle and Santander bring a different type of power element to the lineup. In my eyes, Mountcastle resembles a dark horse candidate to represent Baltimore in the All Star game á la Austin Hays in 2023.