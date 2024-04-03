Tides launch six home runs in 10-6 win vs. Charlotte

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 10, Charlotte Knights 6

Jackson Holliday and Connor Norby led off the game with back-to-back home runs and the Tides never looked back in a rout of the Knights. For the No. 1 prospect in baseball it was the second straight series that he’s started with a leadoff home run, as he continues to excel out of the leadoff role for a dynamic Tides offense.

Another leadoff homer for @MLBPipeline's No. 1 overall prospect, Jackson Holliday. pic.twitter.com/knFC9BkhH2 — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2024

The pair of home runs in the first gave Norfolk an early 2-0 lead, and the power party was only just starting. Heston Kjerstad hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth to drive home Norby and double the Tides’ advantage. Kyle Stowers then joined in on the Home Run Derby, leading off the top of the sixth with a solo shot of his own.

Norfolk stretched its lead from 5-0 to 7-0 with some small ball runs in the seventh and eighth. The visiting Tides then used the top of the ninth to put on one more display of their prodigious power. Shortstop Errol Robinson hit another leadoff solo shot to make it 8-1, before Kjerstad lifted a two-run opposite field shot over the left-center fence.

Heston Kjerstad with his second home run tonight. pic.twitter.com/3yfqSfpFXN — The Verge- An Orioles MiLB Podcast (@TheVergePod) April 3, 2024

All of these home runs came in support of an excellent start from Cade Povich. In his first start of the season, the lefty set down the first seven batters he faced, gave up a single, and then set down the next nine batters. Povich finished with a final line of 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 ER and 5 Ks. The bullpen wasn’t as sharp (especially Bryan Baker, who gave up five runs in the ninth inning), but it wasn’t enough to spoil the offense’s big day.

Box Score

Double-A: The Baysox begin their season on Friday, April 5th, vs. Reading

High-A: The IronBirds begin their season on Friday, April 5th, at Jersey Shore

Low-A: The Shorebirds begin their season on Friday, April 5th, at Fredericksburg

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk Tides at Charlotte Knights, 6:35pm ET. Justin Armbruester vs. TBD