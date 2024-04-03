Wednesday Bird Droppings: Rain, rain go away

Good morning, Birdland!

The Orioles and Royals were able to get last night’s game in despite the rainy conditions. But it sure looked like the O’s bats were still in the clubhouse. They managed just three hits in the 4-1 loss, tormented by a combination of too much weak contact and bad luck on the balls they did hit hard.

At least Colton Cowser had himself a nice night. The rookie had two of the team’s three hits and drove in their lone run. His double was a cue shot that came off the end of the bat at just 61 mph, but that made for a groundout later in the game that he hit at 102 mph, and wrapped up his night with a 104 mph single in the eighth inning. Exit velocities are a good indicator of success at the plate, and Cowser was not doing well in that metric last season. He’s off to a better start in 2024, but he will have to keep it up if he wants more frequent starts.

No matter how well the hitter in the eight hole did, it’s tough to make up for the top six hitters in the lineup going a combined 0-for-21 with one walk and six strikeouts. The season is still young. Guys are finding their footing. Brandon Hyde is finding his ideal lineup. The Orioles won’t be a finished product for some time.

The weather won’t get much better today, and although the O’s have an off day tomorrow as they travel to Pittsburgh, the Royals are booked. So, there isn’t a ton of wiggle room here. If it does happen, we have a tasty pitching matchup of Corbin Burnes and Cole Ragans on deck.

Links

Wei-Yin Chen Signs With Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks | MLB Trade Rumors

Something that Dan Duquette would do every few years was find an intriguing talent in either the Japanese or Korean professional ranks. Chen was a stud in the O’s rotation for four seasons from 2012-15, a perfect addition to some magical teams.

Larry Lucchino, former Orioles president and CEO, dies at 78 | The Baltimore Sun

His resumes speaks for itself. Lucchino was an important figure that changed not only how Orioles fans enjoy a game but by extension how the entire league handled new stadium construction and design. That is a legacy that will live that.

Taking swings at some premature Orioles hot takes | Roch Kubatko

Bust out your flame emojis, Roch is taking on some steamy opinions. But also I think he’s off base in say that Ramón Urías and Jackson Holliday can fit on the same roster. Of course, they CAN, but should they? Probably not.

With the Orioles’ top prospects close behind, Jordan Westburg is getting his shot | The Baltimore Sun

Will Jordan Westburg be able to cement himself in this lineup long term? It’s tough to say, but he’s off to a nice start in 2024.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Koji Uehara turns 49 today. The right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut late in his career, during his age-34 season. That is when he made the move from the Yomiuri Giants to the Orioles. From 2009 through 2011, Uehara was a crucial part of the O’s pitching staff, first as a starter and then a reliever. The Orioles then traded him to the Rangers at the 2011 deadline in exchange for Chris Davis and Tommy Hunter.

This day in O’s history

1960 - The O’s make a trade, sending second baseman Billy Gardner to the Washington Senators in exchange for catcher Clint Courtney and shortstop Ron Samford.

1997 - New Orioles pitcher Jimmy Key wins his debut, a 4-2 victory over the Royals. That improves his career Opening Day record to 7-0, the best MLB history.

2011 - Zack Britton makes his MLB debut, going six innings and allowing just one run on three hits and six strikeouts against the Rays.