Wednesday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Royals, 1:05

The Orioles haven’t exactly torn through their season-opening homestand against two perennial sub-.500 teams. After blowout wins in their first two games of 2024, the Birds have lost two of three, including a pair of 4-1 losses, and they’re at risk of heading out to their first road trip with just a .500 record.

Still, Corbin Burnes will have something to say about that. The Orioles’ shiny new ace looked every bit the part in his club debut on Opening Day, manhandling the Angels with six brilliant innings, only a Mike Trout homer keeping him from perfection. He struck out 11, didn’t walk anyone, and was just generally amazing. O’s fans are positively giddy to see what he has in store for an encore.

We might be waiting a while, though. The storms that have soaked the region for the last few days are set to continue this afternoon, meaning there could be a lengthy rain delay or a postponement. Since this is the Royals’ only visit to Baltimore this year, the teams will surely wait things out for a while to try to get the game in, though the visitors need to catch a flight back to Kansas City to open a series with the White Sox tomorrow, so they can’t wait forever.

If the game gets washed out, it wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Orioles’ offense, as it would spare them from facing Royals ace Cole Ragans. The 26-year-old lefty, after toiling ineffectively in the Rangers’ bullpen early last year, was a revelation after arriving in Kansas City in the Aroldis Chapman trade. In 12 starts for the Royals, he posted a 2.64 ERA and racked up an eye-popping 11.2 K/9, and he followed that up with a six-inning, nine-strikeout quality start in his 2024 debut March 28. That’s a tough matchup for an O’s lineup that last night was shut down by the much less fearsome Alec Marsh.

Burnes vs. Ragans is a heck of a pitching matchup. But will it actually happen?

Orioles lineup

SS Gunnar Henderson

DH Adley Rutschman

1B Ryan Mountcastle

RF Anthony Santander

2B Jordan Westburg

LF Austin Hays

CF Jorge Mateo

C James McCann

3B Ramón Urías

RHP Corbin Burnes

Royals lineup

3B Maikel Garcia

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

DH Vinnie Pasquantino

1B Salvador Perez

LF MJ Melendez

RF Hunter Renfroe

2B Adam Frazier

C Freddy Fermin

CF Kyle Isbel

LHP Cole Ragans