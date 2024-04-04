The early Orioles results against LHP have not been good

Spring training came almost too easy to this Orioles team, and then came the regular season and a buzzsaw of tough lefties. Or at least… some lefties.

Thus far, early in the season the Orioles offense has run hot and cold. After scoring 24 runs over its first two games, Baltimore drove in just 12 over the next four. That included five runs against an ineffective Patrick Sandoval for Los Angeles on Opening Day, but just one run against Angels lefty Reid Detmers and none against Kansas City’s Cole Ragans. Not that this stopped them from a thrilling walkoff win last night.

Does this team have a problem hitting lefties? Well, in a small six-game sample size, the numbers are not good.

Against right handers they’re quite competent thus far: .246/.292/.460 with a .762 OPS. Yet against southpaws, the team has a .206/.309/.279 slashline and a puny .588 OPS in the same time.

Is this systemic or temporary? Let’s consider the stats and some possible explanations.

The law of small sample sizes

We’re about 4% of the way through the season. Trends that seem massive over a weekend are, over a 162-game stretch, but tiny ripples. Last year, everyone was writing the Tampa Bay Rays’ ticket to the World Series after their 13-0 start and, well, it turned out that some other team won the AL East crown.

Anyway, for now, the Orioles have seen three righty starters to three lefties; 16 righties total to six lefties when you count relievers. Though it’s certainly a small sample, it has been pretty lefty-heavy from the get-go.

But there’s no reason to think this is happening on purpose. The 2023 Orioles had no problems hitting southpaws last year. Here are the team batting splits against righties and lefties over the 2023 season.

Orioles 2023 Batting Splits - Handedness Split G PA H HR BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS BAbip tOPS+ sOPS+ Split G PA H HR BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS BAbip tOPS+ sOPS+ vs RHP 161 4422 1009 133 343 1012 0.253 0.316 0.418 0.733 0.304 98 100 vs LHP 127 1701 390 50 169 358 0.26 0.334 0.43 0.764 0.306 106 106 vs LHP as RHB 123 1302 317 40 128 273 0.275 0.346 0.453 0.799 0.325 115 111 vs LHP as LHB 123 399 73 10 41 85 0.209 0.294 0.354 0.648 0.245 76 88 vs RH Starter 1153 4117 935 115 327 943 0.252 0.315 0.411 0.726 0.305 96 99 vs LH Starter 582 2006 464 68 185 427 0.261 0.332 0.442 0.774 0.304 108 107

As you can see, the team in fact hit lefties slightly better than they did righties. True, they didn’t excel in lefty-on-lefty situations, but note how infrequently the top brass allowed those to happen. Only Gunnar and sometimes Cedric Mullins (who missed stretches of last season due to injury) took consistent at-bats against southpaws from the left side.

Turning to 2024, this is essentially the same team as last season, save for the departures of Adam Frazier and Aaron Hicks, neither a lefty-killer. Colton Cowser (and Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad when they’re eventually called up) can and will do better in these situations.

These particular lefty pitchers are particularly good

Here it’s a little mixed, but I think you can say overall, yes, especially vis-à-vis the three lefty starters.

Patrick Sandoval is not going to be on the Cy Young Award shortlist this year, but with a 3.68 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 463 career innings, he’s not a slouch, either. He was locating the ball fairly well in his Opening Day start, but the Birds were beating him with good approaches.

As for Reid Detmers, the 24-year-old is deceptively good, ranking in the top 72nd percentile in strikeout percentage last season and 89th in breaking run value. His fastball, which averaged 94.4 mph on Sunday, has improved to a plus-value pitch, and he located it well against the Orioles. As for Cole Ragans, he’s got ridiculous peripherals and O’s manager Brandon Hyde referred to him as a “big-time No. 1-type arm.”

Reassuringly, the other three lefties, relievers Will Smith (KC), José Suárez (LAA) and Ángel Zerpa (KC) don’t count as great on paper, and reassuringly, the Orioles did damage against them. Even James McCann, a sturdy backstop who owns just a .222 career average as an Oriole, drilled a Will Smith lefty fastball last night, a walkoff single to left field that reached an exit velocity of 110.5 mph. Smith’s pitch was kind of a meatball—a 2-0, 90-mph fastball over the plate. But that’s kind of my point: against the non-elite lefties, for now this team has done pretty well, in fact.

The usual lefty-killers are unusually cold right now

Still, it has to be said that the Orioles’ right-handed hitters aren’t pulling a lot of weight right now. Ramón Urías is 0-for-13 on the year. Austin Hays is 2-for-18. Jordan Westburg is heating up recently, so no complaints, but he definitely has more in him than a 4-for-19 line with two extra-base hits.

Of course, Ryan Mountcastle has been raking, leading the team regulars for now with a .935 OPS while also taking walks (!!) and playing great defense. But other lefty killers of 2023 need to break out of their slump.

***

Hey, I get that you wanted Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo to make the roster out of spring training, but then again, the Orioles’ 7, 8 and 9 guys won’t hit like this for the rest of the season. Or if they do, they’ll be replaced by the younger guys who keep hitting bombs down in Norfolk. It’s not necessarily an either/or thing, but suffice it to say, I do feel Holliday, Mayo and Kjerstad will be here sooner than later.

For now, the Orioles are playing an exciting stretch of baseball—after 48 comeback wins all last season, this year they already have three through six games, good enough to give them two straight series wins to open the season. As a team, they’re not hitting badly, either: their .752 OPS is fourth in the AL for now.

Yet as Corbin Burnes tells it, they’re not playing their best baseball, at least not yet: “Never going to give up until the last out. A lot of good baseball ahead of us — and a lot more better baseball ahead of us.”